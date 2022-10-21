Lawyer Wu, Netflix Reveal Series: A Woman on the Autism Spectrum Faces Challenges in and Out of Court

A newcomer to a law firm, brilliant attorney Woo Young-woo is a woman on the autism spectrum who faces challenges in and out of the courtroom. But instead of capturing feelings through melodrama, the series highlights a woman’s skill and development

Free Humpback Whale Rescuers from Cable (Canada)

When Autism Spectrum Disorder is listed in a series, the danger is always to fall into the banality of clichés. M Avvocata Woo on Netflix beat this challenge by climbing the most watched series ranking.

The latest arrival in a law firm, the brilliant lawyer Woo Young Woo She is a woman on the autism spectrum and faces challenges in and out of the courtroom. Since its debut in late June, the Korean series has dominated the top 10 global non-English TV shows for two consecutive weeks. It has also made it to the top 10 in South Korea, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as appearing in the top 10 among 14 other countries.

What distinguishes this series? Certainly in addition to the character of the hero, one aspect that is surprising is Advocate Wu’s passion for whales that take shape in her thoughts, becoming cartoons and comics that seem to materialize in the reality of Seoul.

Their presence, combined with the presence of dolphins in his diaries, backpacks, and suitcases, gives the story great suggestions. Among the interesting things listed in the Netflix series synopsis, there is also the fact that it took a year before lead actress Park Eun-bin agreed to act.

Like we said, Lawyer Woo Young-woo is the hero and as an autistic person she has to face various prejudices, but she beats fellow prestigious law firms by discovering details and legal irregularities that no one else can find. “When you accept a case, things happen that viewers have never seen before,” says Moon series writer Ji Won.

The character was revived by award-winning actress Park Eun-bin, who initially didn’t want to accept the role because she wasn’t sure she could play it better. That’s why it took a year for the director and screenwriter to convince her. Once accepted, she was fully engaged in the role and met with scientists with expertise in autism spectrum disorders as part of her research.

“I focused on his honest nature. I didn’t want to limit the character, so I remained open to all possible options to express his nature in a free manner. The actress explained that her lively and courageous nature allowed me to learn a lot from her. But not only that, we love Advocate Wu because she is fearless.” exceeded the fund.

Many legal dramas are based on competitive tensions and extreme situations, and instead this series focuses on the relationship between the characters and the compelling details of each case to make the story engaging. Netflix writes:

“The respected representation of the protagonist on the autism spectrum is new. A person from the Philippines with a similar disorder praised the realistic details of the series, such as the scene in which Wu wears headphones on the subway to eliminate external stimuli and commented that there were no exaggerated or dramatic scenes.”

Instead of capturing feelings through melodrama, the series highlights Wu’s skill and sophistication. Fans shared their views on various social media platforms, like this: “The best part is seeing the lead performer surrounded by people who support her growth.”

source: Netflix

Read also: