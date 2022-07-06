Lavrov praised the relationship between Russia and Vietnam during his visit to Hanoi

This content was published on Jul 06 2022 – 08:05

Ho Chi Minh (Vietnam), July 6 (EFE). Today, Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov praised the relationship between his country and Vietnam, a country that did not criticize the Russian invasion of Ukraine, during his two-day visit. Hanoi.

Lavrov, who arrived in the Vietnamese capital the day before, met today with his counterpart, Puy Thanh Son, at the Foreign Ministry.

“Vietnam is an important partner of Russia in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations,” the head of Russian diplomacy stressed before the bilateral meeting with the Vietnamese minister, the VnExpress news portal reported.

Before the meeting, the Russian foreign minister in the morning went to the Heroes Monument, where the corpse of Ho Chi Minh – one of the national heroes – was embalmed to lay a wreath.

The visit, which came before attending the summit of foreign ministers of the countries that make up the Group of Twenty, aims to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the “comprehensive strategic partnership” between the governments of Hanoi and Moscow.

The two countries have maintained a historical alliance since the times of the former Soviet Union, and bilateral trade between them is worth $7.1 billion (€6.8 billion).

Russia is the largest supplier of arms to Vietnam and its companies are involved in several major energy projects in the Indochina country.

In April, Vietnam voted against a resolution to suspend Russia’s membership of the United Nations Human Rights Council in the wake of the February 24 conflict.

Tomorrow, Friday, the Russian Foreign Minister will participate in the meeting of foreign ministers of the countries that make up the Group of Twenty, which will be held on the Indonesian island of Bali, where he will coincide with his Chinese counterparts Wang Yi and his American counterparts, Anthony Blinken, among others. EFE

