Laubenweg 60: Fans in Fürth, China and the USA – SpVgg Greuther Fürth

– The Americans watch the game union at the breakfast table. Chinese fans on Twitter. Michael Fisher believes there are many stories you should write down as a cloverleaf reporter. Alone: ​​When?



If you wander the world with open eyes and wander a lot in the so-called “social networks”, then as a reporter of clover leaves you will discover new stories almost every day. There is an American guy who has over 20,000 followers on Twitter, runs the Veterans Voting Organization – and is also a huge fan of the Gaming League.

John calls almost every week after watching the shamrock games for breakfast in the morning. Then we discuss tactics, player performance and what’s new in Fürth. And every time there is an idea at the end: you should write this story. As did another fan in the United States.

Lost 2: 2: Clover Leaf after a draw against FC St. Pauli [NN+]

SpVgg Greuther Furth Duration: 01:24:47 Episode 109 Duration: 01:24:47 Episode 109

But in hectic everyday life, especially in sports crises like the current one, there simply isn’t enough time for that – especially because you always have to take into account the time difference. There is even a Chinese fan of the Game League on Twitter who is said to have been following and writing about what’s been happening in the faraway Ronhof for six years.

There are many people who have lost heart in the shamrock despite being hundreds or thousands of kilometers away – and they will probably all have a lot to say. From the first meeting with this club, from the trips to Fürth and how they follow it in their home country.

Of course, there are also stories in Forth that should be written down. For example, the club’s “fan section”, for which some fans have been fighting for a long time and which wants to be established on September 14 at 7 pm in the main amphitheater in Ronhof. You should go there as a cloverleaf reporter, you think. And we see in the calendar that Derby Fürth in the Bayern League U19s is on the calendar on that day. Source of SG against Shamrock.

The question of who is the number one player in youth football is of course an exciting one. Just like all the other stories on an ever-growing list. Someday I will tell them. a promise.



