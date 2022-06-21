Las Vegas agrees to expand Elon Musk’s tunnel through the city (but taxpayers won’t pay)

picture : Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Elon Musk’s The Boring Company, which was honor his name, got approval to expand its tunnels in Las Vegas. The expansion will take the Las Vegas Loop to the city limits.

Boring is envisioning a definitive network of tunnels beneath the busiest areas of Las Vegas that will extend 54.7 kilometers and feature more than 55 stations, as presented by Las Vegas Infrastructure Executive Director Mike Jansen, in City council meeting yesterday. Jansen stated that he has been working with The Boring Company on this project and also said that some of these stops will include Las Vegas locations that he usually visits such as Harry Reid Airport and Allegiant Stadium. Jansen said that Boring would not rely on taxpayer money for the project and would instead fund the project with its own money and the money of any private owner willing to pay for the station.

Thank you to the entire City of Las Vegas team! Great discussion today. [The Boring Company] I am pleased to be able to build a safe, comfortable and great transportation system in the city,” The company tweeted.

The Boring Company first obtained a permit in December 2020 to start the project vegas episode. In October 2021, the company received approval for the first version of the loop, which was originally intended to have a length of only 46 kilometers. The purpose of yesterday’s session was to approve an updated monorail agreement (the Boring Corporation calls its tunnels “monorail tunnels”), and the agreement is non-exclusive, meaning that no other monorail from any other Las Vegas transportation agency may be built for the fiftieth next year.

The Boring Company has opened a pilot tunnel in Las Vegas Convention Center which took a 25-minute walk across campus to a 2-minute drive. While this efficiency is impressive, visitors who tested the tunnel at the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2022 were not impressed. Electrek reported that the vehicles only traveled to 56 kilometers per hourinstead of 250 km per hour imagined by the company. Additionally, videos and tweets originally collected by Mashable and posted by those who used the tunnels at the trade show showed a traffic jam. Gorge in the narrow tunnel.

Soy un gran fanático del transporte público, pero parece que The Boring Company está reinventando la rueda. Está claro que Estados Unidos no estaba particularmente interesada en financiar el transporte público en su apogeo, y optó por una sociedad basada en el automóvil. Pero The Boring Company se ha alejado mucho de sus 2017 Noble ambitionsAnd, as much as the company wants to say its tunnels aren’t a subway, they’re just a subway.