Larry, the UK cat who could ‘replace’ Boris Johnson, says ex-MP

“Larry Downing Street’s cat would make a better prime minister,” he said. Rory StewartA former member of the United Kingdom’s Conservative Party.

He noted on CNN that “at a fundamental level, almost anyone in Parliament would be a better prime minister than him.” Boris Johnson. Larry Downing Street’s cat would make a better prime minister now. Because the point is, he can’t rule.”

The message was before Prime Minister Johnson, burdened with scandals, resigned from the leadership of the Conservative Party. Prior to the government’s message, a former Downing Street spokesman, Alistair Campbellhe declared in an interview on Sky News: “Larry (…) at this moment would be a better prime minister than Boris Johnson. Anyone on this planet would be a better prime minister than Boris Johnson. Why? Because he is unable to rule that’s what Live for it. Fall into big scratches and then try to get out of them.”

response to a call Nadim Zahawi To persuade Johnson to resign, Larry posted the following: “I had to live with Boris Johnson for about three years. This guy next door has lived for a day and is already asking him to quit.”

Nadim is the new British finance minister, who was appointed on 5 July.

On Twitter, Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) wrote: “I’m willing to serve as interim Prime Minister because this is frankly less ridiculous than Boris Johnson’s idea of ​​going around another minute.”

Larry the cat belongs to the number 10 Downing Street Since February 2011. The cat has been awarded the title of Chief Mouser in the UK Cabinet Office and has caught many mice during his time in Downing Street.

The official government website says he “spends his days greeting guests to the house, checking security defenses and testing the quality of antique siesta furniture.” His daily responsibilities also include thinking of a solution to occupy the house with mice. They joke that Larry says this is still “in the tactical planning stage.”

Johnson announces his resignation

In a message in front of the famous black door No. 10 Downing Street, Johnson announced this Thursday, given the increased growth internal pressureHe resigned from the leadership of the formation of the government.

Read also: Tom Tugendhat, the first Tory party to run to replace Boris Johnson

But he said he would remain at the head of the government until his party holds internal elections in the summer to appoint a new leader before its annual conference in October. Whoever is elected will automatically become Prime Minister until the next legislative elections scheduled for 2024.

Meanwhile, Johnson has appointed new ministers and ministers of state to replace the group of resigners who have left the executive branch in protest over the past two days. He confirmed that he would not try while he was in office. Implement new policies or major changes in the cycle.

“The big financial decisions should be left to the next prime minister,” Downing Street said after the new cabinet’s first meeting.

Read also: Boris Johnson’s most viral moment: from ousting a minor to recommending Peppa Pig

Subscribe here To receive directly in your email our newsletters about today’s news, opinion, Qatar 2022 and many other options.

var / akmar