Larry Fink: There is cautious optimism in Italy. Much will depend on the appointment of the next Minister of Economy

The cost of living worldwide is now at levels not seen since at least the 1970s or 1980s. A situation caused mainly by rising energy costs, due to Russia and the consequences of sanctions, whose increases have now shifted to the production costs of all other commodities, especially foodstuffs. In this context, central banks around the world are, or nearly so, raising interest rates in order to cool the flare-up of inflation and bring it back to the target of 2%. But what is worrying now are the moves of some governments (the British government first while looking at the Italian government) to implement tax cuts that worry the central bankers.

This is the big question: is inflation temporary or more structural?

According to Larry Fink, CEO of the world’s largest asset manager, Blackrock,Inflation will be structural. “The current situation reminds me of the late 1970s and early 1980s, when the major central banks of Europe and the United States aggressively tightened monetary policy. Meanwhile, governments are now responding. With amazing new spending The incongruity between monetary policy and fiscal policy Fink said in an interview with the German newspaper Handelsblatt that the matter may also lead to higher interest rates for a short period.

However, Fink warned major central banks of Excessively restrictive measures in the fight against inflation. The 2 per cent stabilization target sought by the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank is not a value in itself, especially if it is to be bought in the midst of a deeper recession.

“High inflation is less severe for the poor than stagnation,” Fink explained. “One of the questions I’ve asked all central bankers is: What is the magic thing about inflation at 2%? Why not 3%? I don’t think 2% is a normal rate. It will take some time before that. Going back to just 3%, the question is What will central banks do next, will they keep trying to get to 2% and risk an even bigger recession, or will they collapse?

The situation in Italy? Fink sees optimism, but the choice of the economy minister will be decisive

Especially after what happened in the UK after Prime Minister Liz Truss’ maximum tax cut scheme, eyes (and fears) are now looking at The next government is from the center right. “I’ve talked to several people CEO in Italy I noticed a cautious optimism. I was quite surprised, but more optimistic than anxious from business leaders,” Fink answered the German journalist’s questions about the upcoming government of the Brothers of Italy.

The CEO continued, “Of course, the composition of the government will be really important. A lot will depend on who becomes the new one. Minister of Economy. However, theItalian economy It is currently growing faster than the German. And the banking system is in really good shape now, after years of restructuring.”

As for concerns about Italian public debt Like Spain, Fink emphasized that he is concerned about the debt/GDP ratio in every country, including the United States. “Budget deficits will be calculated one day, even if they don’t seem that important at the moment. Ultimately, as economies, we have to create growth, and that is the only way out of our deficits. Debt in Italy, debt in Spain, debt in the States will go after the debt United also our children and grandchildren. The problem is that politicians do not have a long-term perspective, but focus on what is there now. We need to political leadership to shape the future. A future to be proud of. But we are seeing more and more populism and extremism.”

The global recession won’t last long. Good scenarios for the European Union

There will probably be more uncertainty in Europe than in the US from an economic point of view, but I don’t think a recession will be an issue for five years,” the CEO continued, stressing that he is optimistic about Europe in the longer term “for European countries.” It can quickly switch to more decarbonization technologies and also look for alternative gas suppliers, for example with pipelines from Algeria. I don’t think we’ll see one economic downturn Supported in Europe.

In the interview, Fink also spoke about the impact of Western sanctions on Russia, and why gas as an energy source “will stay with us for another 100 years.” Finally, regarding the work of many governments to impose taxes Additional profits for energy companiesFink did not want to overstate the suggestion of the right balance in each country. “The rich have to pay their share, but we don’t have to discredit success. I think a special tax on energy companies is wrong.” The CEO concluded, “Two years ago, some of these companies almost went bankrupt. And no one said at the time: Let’s save energy companies. I’d rather see the money that companies and their shareholders use to increase investments in technologies. I think the private sector can do it more efficiently. from the state.” (All rights reserved)