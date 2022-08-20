Larnada – A humanitarian crisis is expected in Great Britain due to the high electricity prices

London. Yesterday, a group of the health sector said that Britain will face a “humanitarian crisis” this winter due to the difficult choices that rising energy bills impose on low-income families, which may cause serious physical and mental illness.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resisted calls for more support for families struggling to pay higher payments, insisting that his government will leave major financial decisions to his successor in early September.

Matthew Taylor, executive director of the NHS Consortium, which represents organizations in the health sector, stressed that the situation could lead to outbreaks of respiratory and mental illness, worsen living conditions for children and increase pressure on the National Health Service. Health, it is already at the limit.

Meanwhile, strikes against spiraling inflation in the UK yesterday almost completely paralyzed public transport in London, including buses.

The UK has been experiencing a wave of massive strikes in transport, mail and ports since Thursday, the largest social movement of its kind in decades.