Large quantities in the smallest of spaces: mth offers proven ultrasonic welding technology in a compact design, mth Ultrasonic Technology GmbH & Co. KG, press release

Production space is usually limited. In particular, if an efficient and smooth material flow line is to be produced, the dimensions of the individual machine bodies must be coordinated precisely. Personnel movement areas should also be considered accordingly. Against this background, mth Ultrasonic Technology has designed a Slimline Ultrasonic Welding System specifically for installation directly next to the injection molding machine. A compact system with a width of 1 meter is in no way inferior to a regular size system in terms of its functionality.

Ultrasonic welding is compact, variable and powerful

In addition to the small space requirements of the new mth development, this convinces with its flexibility. The control panel can be attached to either the left or the right, so that the system can be configured as a mirror image of the left and right components. The pan holder and top tool are firmly integrated into the core equipment of the system. The work area is protected by safety light curtains to improve cycle time. Precision servo motor allows for welding of complex geometries in multiple positions.

The basic equipment of the space-saving ultrasonic welding system includes a torsion-resistant machine frame made of steel profiles with large dimensions, safe lighting curtains and a lighted work area. The standard range also includes ergonomic start buttons without a travel switch, a Siemens S7-1500 controller including a comfort panel, a Festo/Aventics pneumatic system as well as servo motors and recycled Bosch Rexroth ball bearings. The system enables welding based on displacement, time and energy, including comprehensive monitoring functions.

Ultrasonic welding technology exactly as needed

Depending on the application area and requirement profile, mth offers a range of optional features for the compact machine. The system can be expanded using a QR code or a data matrix scanner with a version interface to the higher level of MES and with user identification using a smart card. More options are parts and component inquiries, individual digital pressure control via electronic proportional valves, position measurement systems in each transit unit, and data exchange using high-level control technology. On request, the ultrasonic welding system can also provide user-defined behavior of nIO parts and an archiving function for parameters and instrument data.

Ultrasound equipment used in the pressurized system is based on USK840 series 40khz transducers, which are tried and tested in mth. All sonotrodes are designed by mth based on CAD component contour and made of high quality titanium. The element holder, which is also manufactured according to CAD data, is made of a special tested plastic that provides maximum protection against surface damage, even with delicate or painted components.

Ultrasound technology mth – application oriented and customer oriented

The machine shown in the image material is configured to weld the D-pillar with a total of 16 welding points in two positions. This model of pressurized welding system has optional material monitoring with data matrix query and single part comprehensive query. In this configuration, the system dimensions are 1000 x 1800 x 2390 mm (W x H x D).

mth Ultrasonic Technology GmbH & Co. KG at the K2022 trade fair in Düsseldorf. Interested visitors are welcome to watch the developments from October 19-26, 2022 at booth G08 in Hall 11.