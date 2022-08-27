Laguneras is already going to Finland to participate in the FIFA World Cup

Alejandro Jimenez Aguilar

Torreon, Coahuila / 29.07.2022 13:54:00

The delay caused great controversy, annoyance and frustration Who has the Mexico women’s national soccer teamwhich must already be in Finland to participate in the World Cup for this discipline, but mThey tied the 50th of the Mexican American women’s soccer team, did not travel to Finland for the World Cup Specialist.

Still yesterday, Thursday, players posted that they are already departing for CDMX Airport The journey begins with a stop to Madrid, Spain, and from there to Helsinki, Finland, the site of the World Championships where the women’s teams will participate after a process that lasted more than a year and which they were in the process of completing.

False solution for leaders Mexican American Football Federation (FMFA)Mexican sport is left very badly after copying the same leaders who have fallen into many common traditions and who have categorically no longer faced the players since Thursday.





It gives a lot of courage

National Selection commented by Carla Machuca Millennium Laguna is a huge disappointment to her and the whole team It was a dream that had to be fulfilled.

“We feel a lot of anger and powerlessness towards this shoddy organization, they didn’t buy the flights on time, they brought us in without solving anything, it’s a fact that we won’t all go away because of the bad leaders, so many of us have made so many sacrifices, we have been selling a part of our heritage , etc., and for this, the truth is unfair, I repeat, we have a lot of courage. ”

So far no one from the FMFA has come forward in front of the media, Current President Cesar Parreira continues without sending any message Neither in social networks nor with players

ARG