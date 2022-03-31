La Taquería brings Mexican food to Switzerland

Mexico It was distinguished before the world by its culture, the quality of its people, but above all by its gastronomy, which distinguished even the tastes of foreigners, and became unparalleled. In the same way, when Mexicans visit other countries, it is common to look for a center selling Mexican food, to feel closer to home.

the lake Edward Hernandez, He arrived in Switzerland in 2013, at the age of 32, a country more than 9 thousand kilometers from Mexico and where, according to him, the country was a “desert” in Mexican food, he began working in the restaurant “Texmex”. Resturant.

“Yeah, it was a little sad, as a Mexican, working in a restaurant that sells meat with chili and fajita, nachos with yellow cheese, I say delicious but nothing to do with it. People asked me, Are you Mexican?”

Like a good Mexican Edward Was looking for Taqueria on the internet, however, wasn’t having good results, so he decided with a friend to start his own taco place.

This is how La Tacuria was born in Switzerland

before Shortage of tacos in Switzerland From a place where he sells Mexican street food, he was born cap. Edward He mentions that it was difficult at first, because he was accustoming the Swiss taste to a new flavor, but above all to the culture that characterizes the “street taco”.

“We wanted to make it as original as possible, but still keep the Swiss style, because we couldn’t move radically from changing the glass panels to plastic panels, which we wanted to do from the start, but obviously the Swiss had a look at it on It’s strange.”

Edward say what cap It was a turning point in Swiss food, because when he started eight years ago there were no others like him serving tacos and now there are more restaurants and even food trucks that offer them.

“We’re still officially the first Takuya, now over time we’ve been able to put more things like plastic bowls, taco bowls, and it took time for people to adapt, we even ordered taco tables from Mexico, the goal is to give like a taqueria corner ambiance in a place What’s in Mexico Zurich“.

Taste of tacos

Begins cap It was a difficult process because in addition to trying to get a taste of foreigners, having to preserve the flavor of the tacos and getting the ingredients was a much more complicated task.

“There wasn’t a lot of culture with Mexican food importers, we wanted, say, dried chili and they thought we were crazy, and then we found suppliers of Mexican products; currently ingredients are easy to find or get, and moving furniture is expensive.”

Every Mexican knows that a taco without tortillas is not a taco, being in another country where there are no tortillas, cap He made his first obstacle.

“What was hard to get were the tortillas, a taco without a tortilla is good because it’s not a taco, so that was what really cost a lot. We searched the whole of Switzerland and found nothing.We looked in Europe, in fact, at first we imported tortillas from Madrid. Took a long time, then we changed even a friend who worked cap Opening his own tortilla shop more love Here in Switzerland.”

more love He is a tortilla manufacturer in Switzerland that makes 100 percent tortillas with NextMal, imports corn and also grows Swiss corn, with the same characteristics as Mexican tortillas.

Mexico tacos

Edward He tells that burritos are most in demand at first, due to the lack of knowledge about tacos, but over time they began to spread and people from Latin America searched for them.

The menu varies, there is carne asada tacos, the Rev, for vegetarians there is the Rev flavored pea protein, which is the most successful.

“A lot of people are consuming less meat here, but it’s very tasty, and it’s been a hit, we have this authentic and vegan product, we also have Baja California style fish and shrimp and lobster.”

You can’t miss the sauce…

And like any good taco, in addition to the corn tortilla, you can’t miss the sauce. cap Processes three sauces: green salsa, chipotle and habanero with carrots.

“The sauces have also changed over time, in the beginning we were making about 20 liters of sauce a week, now we have to make three times as much.”

From Mexico to the world

cap Managed to maintain the vibe of Mexico on the streets of Switzerland, with walls filled with Mexican handicrafts or murals of dignitaries from the country, entering the establishment is like feeling right at home.

With two branches and 45 workers from Mexico, Ecuador, Argentina, Venezuela, Spain and Switzerland, cap I managed to conquer the world’s palate with the tacos.

FS