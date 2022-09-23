La Roja hosts Switzerland

Without looking away for a second towards the already looming World Cup, less than two months before the start of the great challenge presented by Luis Enrique Martinez, the Spanish team faces the challenge of taking the last step towards another competition left in the net. Hanging box, which is the League of Nations where the first challenge is to repeat the presence in the quarter-finals, for which they have to beat Switzerland today in La Romareda.

Spain is one point ahead of Portugal in the fight for the only place given the rankings, so a victory over Switzerland will allow them to play for the top spot in Braga on their own. The Swiss team has barely managed to draw in eight visits to Spain.

Luis Enrique is missing a few pieces up front, permanent fixtures like the injury of Dani Olmo and Mikel Oyarzabal, others that appear and disappear depending on their performance, like Gerard Moreno or Rodrigo Moreno, and the case that unleashes the biggest internal concern, Ansu Fati. However, Celtic once again left Iago Aspas out of the call.

The person who is back in charge of the team is Pedri González, who has had more injuries outside the team than inside the team since his brilliance in the European Championship. Together with Gavi, with the permission of Koke, and Sergio Busquets, they can offer the Barcelona midfielder one hundred percent for the national team.

And in this search for the goal, everything points to the fact that despite the few minutes in his clubs, Luis Enrique prioritizes the performances that have always given him players such as Sarabia and Ferran Torres, in addition to the presence of Morata with 9.