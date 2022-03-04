“La primavera dell’Export”, sole responsible for Sviluppoumbria, speaker at the national event

The sole director of Sphilopombria, Michela Scorpa, will participate as a speaker at the “Export Spring” meeting to be held in Rome on Tuesday 8 March, at 10.30, at the Sala delle statue in Palazzo Rospigliosi. The event, which has national significance, arose from the collaboration between the Italian Export Forum, the Italian Supply Chain Association and 24ORE Business School – educational partner and is moderated by journalist Laura La Posta, editor in chief of IlSole24Ore. The meeting will be opened by the President of the Italian Export Forum, Lorenzo Zorino. Tribute also by Ettore Prandini, owner and president of Coldiretti.

“It is an honor for me to take part in such an important meeting with reliable representatives from the world of institutions and companies – explains Michela Scorpa -. I thank the President of the Italian Export Forum – he added – for the welcome invitation that will give me the opportunity to talk about the importance that internationalization support attaches to the economic revitalization of Umbria, which All refused to women.

In addition to the sole director of Sviluppoumbria, other authoritative female figures associated with exports will participate, such as Maria Elena Capitanio, director of the French quarterly “Le Cahier”; Katja Da Ross, Irinox Vice President; Beatrice Just, Millutensil Sales and Marketing Director; Flavia Mazarella, President of BPER Banca; José Rallo, CEO of DonnaFugata. Mariangela Zappia, Italy’s ambassador to the United States and at the end of the meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Luigi Di Maio, is also expected to attend.