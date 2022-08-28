“La Lala is a ghost, Palermo is one step away from collapse”

5 ‘Reading

Palermo – “Palermo is experiencing an unprecedented economic and financial bloc, and there is no trace of the signing of the agreement with the state, We did not agree to any decision, and the result is that failure, and therefore its continuation, is inevitable. And the fault lies with Mayor La Gala, who is not counted as a ghost, and the majority arguing about everything: while the city is sinking, the center-right thinks only of the election campaign. ” Not uttering words. Ugo Forelloa big opponent of Leoluca Orlando in the last union, who today does not hesitate to point the finger at the new mayor: “We’ve gone from pan to fire, with council members who instead of coming to council have been entertaining themselves on social media.”

Why are you so hard on Mayor La Gala?

“Nothing personal against the mayor, but he has been in office for more than two months and we are still at zero. No connection with the new city council, no decision to exit the spending freeze and the regulatory financial crisis: on August 31 the deadline for passing the budget ends and we have no agreement with the state nor decisions necessary, as additional personal income tax or Tari tariffs or individual ordering services. At this rate, the only thing offices can do is ask for failure again.”

It is also true that the Draghi government fell…

“Yes, and to make him fall are the same parties that elected La Gala who, by the way, was one of the few mayors in the big cities who did not join the appeal for the continuation of Draghi’s experience, and he is the one who so desperately needs it. The state of the municipal accounts. We live in worse condition. A moment in the modern history of the city, with an economy completely deadlocked and an administration that could practically nothing to program, no maintenance plan for streets and sidewalks, no implementation of the increase in hours for part-time employees.La Gala preferred to be hesitant, rather than immediately sign the agreement with the state, and reserved the possibility Adjusted after the rebalancing plan was reset. In this way, it was possible to reach the basic 180 million euros to close the 2021/23 and 2022/24 budgets. Instead we continue to stay at Ford, while the mayor thinks about elections.”

She is also a candidate for Senate as Leaders in + Europe, in the 1st College…

Yes, but I am in opposition, I have no burden and honor to rule the city. Here we have just in time councilors who already know they will resign as soon as they are elected, parties fighting over committees and affiliates and the mayor unable to recap. That is why, as opponents, all united for the first time, from M5s to Action, we signed a joint memorandum to ask the mayor, the junta and the majority to tell the people of Palermo immediately the path they want to take to save the municipality. Palermo is sinking and time is up.”

Do you regret Orlando?

“No, certainly not, but we have moved from the frying pan to the fire. With Lagalla we witness the application of the Gattopardesque ethic for which everything must change so that nothing changes: the mayor and his people are excellent smokers, nothing more, declaring the revolutions still in Just their heads. And I ask the council members to come into the room to make decisions and judgments, rather than spending the time posting on Facebook or taking selfies as the city burns.”

Why did you choose to run for Senate with Europa +?

“It was a natural choice regarding the moment in which we live. We find ourselves choosing between two different visions of Italy, Europe and the world: on the one hand, a sovereign and national right that makes borders a kind of banner to defend, and on the other, liberal progressives who believe in the defense and expansion of fundamental rights of the people. , in overcoming the concept of borders and from the perspective of building a United States of Europe, a truly cohesive European community with one foreign policy and shared values. I have no doubt what I would choose and I have chosen to be on the side that I think is right in the story that Emma Bonino represents today, which is Someone who has devoted all her political life to the defense and promotion of an open society. But it is not just a patriotic question.”

what do you mean by that?

“The difference between the right and the left can also be seen in the way the municipality of Palermo is saved. Given the need for state assistance, the right asks only for a grant, and this deficiency is very reminiscent of those at Berlusconi’s heyday. We, on the other hand, do not ask Alms rather a contribution to a restricted destination, for example to increase collection capacity, and we want to condition the contribution to a serious rationalization of the municipal machine that avoids wasting another 400 million. In off-balance sheet debts and imbalances with companies. In a moment of crisis like this, responsibility is needed to spend public resources and therefore similar real control of subsidiaries, otherwise it is a joke. With this conviction, I want to transfer the experience gained in Palermo to Rome. Fifty years ago, Libero Grassi, whose memory we will celebrate on Monday, had a hunch that the relationship between The radicals, for whom he was an advocate, and the left would be the true grandmother of Italian politics. I think his thinking is more important today than ever.”

I was a mayoral candidate in M5s in 2017, then dropped out. What is the impact of movement on you today?

“Great sadness. The M5s’ biggest mistake is their unreliability on all levels: they legitimized and reversed everything by abandoning the teachings of Dario Fu, Stefano Rodota, to a culture of rights. The result is an unreliable political entity incapable of governing.”