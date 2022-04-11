La Jornada Maya – Russia claims to have recovered paintings found in Finland

Global > Russia and Ukraine

Russia claimed to have recovered valuable artworks that had been erected in Finland after EU sanctions over the attack on Ukraine.

The Ministry of Culture said that “Russian paintings that were in exhibitions in Italy and Japan are on Russian soil.”

According to the ministry, three cars carrying artwork crossed the border with Finland and were on their way to museums in Saint Petersburg and Moscow.

Finnish customs confiscated paintings, statues and antiquities while in transit on their way back to Russia from museums in Italy and Japan, on suspicion of violating European Union sanctions.

The Russian government summoned the Finnish ambassador to Moscow, Antti Hellantera, on Thursday and denounced the decision as “legally arbitrary.”

According to Finnish customs, the business, according to insurance, was estimated at a total of 42 million euros (about 45.8 million dollars).

The authorities were cautious about the mentioned works, but they emphasized that some of them belonged to the famous Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg.

The French government announced, on Saturday, that two paintings from the Morozov collection, one belonging to the Russian oligarch and the other owned by a Ukrainian museum, will be residing in France.

The French culture ministry said the first painting will remain in France “as long as its owner, a Russian oligarch, is subject to an asset freeze,” without disclosing its owner.

He added that the second, which is owned by the Dnipropetrovsk Museum of Fine Arts in Ukraine, will remain in France “until the situation in the country allows it to be returned safely.”

Since the start of the Russian operation in Ukraine on February 24, the European Union has adopted a series of sanctions against Russia, including a ban on the sale, transfer or export of luxury goods (such as works of art) to this country.

