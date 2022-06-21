La Jornada – Mass Infection by Covid in Switzerland

Geneva. The outbreak of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) caused chaos yesterday tours When Switzerland, the race leader, pulled three teams and about 30 cyclists from the event, it was considered preparation for the Tour de France.

The Russian cyclist’s team, Alexander Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe), reported his injury the day after winning the fifth stage, while teammate Anton Balzer hit Friday.

Teams Emirates, Alpecin-Phoenix and Bahrain Victorious also withdrew, after Jumbo-Visma withdrew from the race that ends on Sunday.

For the health of all cyclists and staff tours In Switzerland, withdrawing from the competition is the most reasonable decision by the team management and medical staff,” said Alpecin-Fenix.

Four positive tests, including 2012 Olympic road race silver medalist, Colombian Rigoberto Uran, were revealed among Education First employees in exams on Friday morning.

“We have decided to give the option to retain the remaining two riders, Nelson Bowles and Jonas Roach, with the approval of our medical staff,” Education First said.

The Swiss tests Mark Hershey and the Italian Diego Ulissi also proved positive results for the UAE team, citing “the reasons for the safety of the team and society in general” to abandon the race.

“Unfortunately, like many other teams, we have also seen an increase in COVID-19 cases,” explained the UAE team’s medical director, Adrian Rotunno.

The sixth stage began on schedule with 93 runners on the road and 30 runners, according to the race’s website.

German cyclist Nico Denz (DSM) won the contested stage between the town of Locarno and the Mosalp altitude of 177.5 kilometres.

On the difficult climb, the German used 5:11.14 hours to take the stage and the first big mountain event, which ended with Denmark’s Jakob Fuglsang (Israel Premier Tech) as the test leader.

The Swiss race is one of the last races to prepare for the symbol tours From France, which will start in two weeks.

In the Tour of Slovenia, local Tadej Pojákár, two-time French race champion, won the third stage and finished first overall.