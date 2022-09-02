La Jornada – Finland announces the dispatch of a new arms shipment to Ukraine

Helsinki. Finland’s Defense Ministry, a candidate country to join NATO, confirmed on Thursday that it will send a new batch of weapons to Ukraine.

“On September 1, the Finnish President (Sulli Niinisto) approved the government’s proposal to send additional military aid to Ukraine,” the agency announced in a brief statement without further details.

The Foundation limited itself to highlighting that it will be the eighth shipment of arms sent by the Scandinavian country to Kyiv.

The bag’s owner, Ante Kakkonen, hardly mentioned that it would be a new batch of military hardware.

From Moscow they have already warned NATO countries that any arms shipment to Ukraine would be a legitimate target for their forces and urged them to stop “playing with fire”.

Russia launched a special military operation to disarm and disarm Ukraine on February 24, in response to requests for assistance from the Donetsk and Lugansk republics to defend against Kyiv’s attacks.

The two republics accused Kyiv of increasing the bombing of civilians in Donetsk and Luhansk since mid-February after receiving large quantities of weapons from the United States and other NATO countries.

Donetsk and Luhansk became independent from Ukraine in May 2014 after not recognizing the new powers that resulted from the coup in Kyiv in February of the same year.

UN nuclear experts are leaving the city of Zaporizhia to visit the Russian-occupied nuclear power plant, even as the two warring parties have declared fighting in the region, Reuters reports. via GraphicNews.