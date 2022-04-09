LA Galaxy vs LAFC: schedule, TV; How and where to see classic traffic in the USA

On Saturday afternoon, one of the most anticipated matches of the year will take place in football League. Los Angeles Galaxy you will receive LAFC On the field at Dignity Health Sports Park To participate in another edition of the Clasico del Travico.

Los Angeles Galaxy enters this game in third place in the Western Conference with 9 points. Victory is vital, because if they do so against their arch-rival, they will cut the distance one point short of LAFC. Carlos Vela’s team is the leader in the West with 13 units also undefeated this season, so there will be a lot at stake this weekend.

When is LA Galaxy vs LAFC, MLS 2022 played?

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and Carlos Vela will face LA Galaxy against LAFC on Saturday, April 9th. The ball will start rolling in Dignity Health Sports Park 7:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. PT).

On which channel can I watch LA Galaxy, LAFC and MLS 2022?

If you don’t want to miss the match between LA Galaxy and LAFC in the 2022 MLS season, you’ll have to tune in to your signals. FOX or Fox SportsWho will hold the meeting of the United States.

How to watch the LA Galaxy, LAFC, MLS 2022 match live online?

Watch the LA Galaxy vs LAFC duel at MLS 2022 at AS.com. We’ll give you a minute by minute preview so you don’t miss any details of this commitment from Dignity Health Sports Park.