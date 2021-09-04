‘La Casa di Carta’, Netflix Strategy: Exclusive In-flight Show of Spoilers. There is also a special passenger on board

Netflix organized an exclusive event for the winners of one of the competitions, considered one of the most enthusiastic spoilers in Italy. About the release of new episodespaper house“, the premiere of the last season, the popular broadcasting platform has created one on board Air Horizont group projectionIn preview episodes. Strict without the possibility of using the phone. The plane took off from Genoa airport on a five-hour flight, the total duration of the new episodes, and then returned to the same airport. On the plane, the passengers were accompanied by a voice Teacher In the presence of a special guest: Darko Perić, the actor who plays the character Helsinki.

