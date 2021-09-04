‘La Casa di Carta’, Netflix Strategy: Exclusive In-flight Show of Spoilers. There is also a special passenger on board

Netflix organized an exclusive event for the winners of one of the competitions, considered one of the most enthusiastic spoilers in Italy. About the release of new episodespaper house“, the premiere of the last season, the popular broadcasting platform has created one on board Air Horizont group projectionIn preview episodes. Strict without the possibility of using the phone. The plane took off from Genoa airport on a five-hour flight, the total duration of the new episodes, and then returned to the same airport. On the plane, the passengers were accompanied by a voice Teacher In the presence of a special guest: Darko Perić, the actor who plays the character Helsinki.
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: we never need you like at this moment
In these difficult and unusual times, it is necessary to ensure that Information quality. for us from ilfattoquotidiano.it The only gentlemen are the readers. Unlike others, we want to offer journalism that is open to everyone, with no paid barriers. Your contribution is necessary to enable us to do this.
Be supportive too
Thanks,
Peter Gomez
Previous article
Victoria of the Maneskin Paparazzi with his alleged girlfriend: “She lost her mind to her”