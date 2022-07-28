Canberra – Wimbledon quarter-finalist Nick Kyrgios must appear in court in Australia. According to the list of appointments to the local court in Canberra, a hearing with the 27-year-old tennis player is scheduled for August 2.

“The nature of the allegations is serious and Mr. Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously,” attorney Jason Moffett, who is representing Australian Kyrgios as legal counsel according to the Canberra Times, told the newspaper. Moffett said.

A statement from the law firm Johansen, which works for Kyrgios, said the allegations had not been confirmed or confirmed by the public prosecutor or the tennis player himself. The allegations are also not considered facts by the court, so Kyrgios is not seen as the accused. The professional tennis player will comment on all allegations.

Kyrgios has been noticed many times in the past for his rude behavior on the tennis court. Recently, a hot third round match at Wimbledon against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas caused an uproar. Kyrgios attacked the referees and asked referee Damien Domusois, “Are you stupid?” He described it as a “disgrace” and frequently used profanity. The 27-year-old is the most sanctioned player in the tournament so far, with a total of $14,000.

The FIFPro confirmed that they were aware of the case. Due to the ongoing process, I will not comment further on this matter. Kyrgios meets Chilean Christian Garin in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.