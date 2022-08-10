Kyrgios: ‘It’s complicated to be from Australia’

Nick Kyrgios appeared at a press conference after qualifying for the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 in Montreal. The Australian admitted the difficulties that come with being a professional, and spoke about what he expects from one of the tournament’s matches: facing Medvedev.

Nick Kyrgios He certainly appears to be in his athletic maturity. Since the grasscourt tour began in June, Canberra has reached the semi-finals in Stuttgart, the semi-finals in Halle, the final at Wimbledon, and the final in Washington. He had never had such regularity before, and began to act better on the right track.

The Australian thought about this and much more after his victory over Sebastian Baez In the first round in Montreal in a very good match for Nick, which gives him the opportunity to meet again for the fourth time in his career with Daniel Medvedevwho has face to face won 2-1.

Kyrgios and professional mindset

In the data collected by ESPNThe Australian explains that his mentality is currently different. «It takes a lot of work to wake up every day with a positive mindset. Since I do not have a coach, I have to organize my training, go to the track and the gym.. I have to motivate myself, make sure I sleep and eat properlyKyrgios commented.

«It’s tough, because even though I’m traveling now, my mom’s in the hospital, my dad hasn’t been feeling well lately, and my brother had a baby recently… I can’t be there when I want to. It’s hard being from Australia, because we can’t come and go. There are many things that people do not see‘, recognized by the Australian.

«I’m very tired. After the finals in Washington, I didn’t get back to the hotel until 3 in the morning. I didn’t train yesterday. I really like my performance today. I know I’m not as new as I’d like, but Medvedev is also coming from playing in Los Cabos, so I hope he’s tired too.«, Kyrgios concluded that whenever he reached the last 16 in Canada, he did so in Montreal (2015 and 2017), a sign he hopes to return, or even surpass this year.