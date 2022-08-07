Kultur & Förderkreis Mülheim organizes three events in the fall

culture



The Mülheim Association promotes culture in rural areas





Photo: Michael Fitz





Mulheim “Kultur & Förderkreis Mülheim” was established in 2008 with the aim of breathing more life into the newly renovated town hall in Mülheim. The association operates in many areas of activity and has 60 members, some from Mülheim, but also from neighboring villages.

On the one hand, he works with the elderly in the city, organizes a monthly “café for the young at heart” and lunch for the elderly. He has been running a walking club since 2008. There are also tours for seniors.

The second area of ​​work is the promotion of culture in rural areas. For a club, this means organizing concerts that are usually found in cities. Rural residents should have the opportunity to experience high-quality concerts. Entry prices are kept low so that everyone can participate. The local community makes places available for free.

After the parties there will be a snack and drinks to donate. Association members consider this extremely important, especially after the many restrictions that have been imposed in the past few months. Past events have been well received, and both artists and audiences have been enthusiastic about the organization and performances, they say.

Due to the positive experience with the Autumn 2021 events under the theme “Culture of a New Beginning”, this year “Culture Autumn 2022” was also organized – with three events.

who – which Bad Mouse Orchestra Saturday, September 24, at 7 p.m. at Grafschafter Festhalle: Take audiences back to the 1920s and ’40s with the sounds of swing and jazz. Charlotte Bilgen, Stefan Beusiger, and Peter Jung devoted themselves to this time, both physically and musically, and campaigned for one theme in particular for years: swing music and “gay” jazz.

Oriental tones with a proper snack (organized by the Alliance for Humanity and Civic Courage) await visitors on Sunday, October 16, at 5 p.m. at Grafschafter Festhalle, at formation Vesvos is happening. The band’s music features oriental scales and rhythms fueled by the lively darbouka, swirling clarinets and electric bass.

Actor, singer, songwriter, guitarist and poet Michael Fitz Sunday, October 30, at 5 p.m. at Grafschafter Festhalle. He’s been on the road since 2008 and has completed nearly 700 shows through his eight solo shows so far. The Bavarian is mainly concerned with “huge mental waste”.