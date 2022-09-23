Kubus Art Prize at the Kunstmuseum Stuttgart: Who makes the best artwork? – culture

Works by Ulla von Brandenburg, Camill Leberer and Ülkü Süngün (from left) compete for the Kubus Art Prize. Photo: Jan Northof / VG Bild-Kunst / Frank Kleinbach, VG Bild-Kunst / Ülkü Süngün





who will win? Ulla von Brandenburg, Camill Leberer, or Ülkü Süngün? At the Kunstmuseum Stuttgart, the public decides who is deserving of the Kubus Art Prize.

When we think of sculpture, we usually think of forms, but today’s sculptors often create large installations that visitors can immerse themselves in. What are the exciting questions for the current sculpture? That must now be decided by those for whom the art is made: the viewers. The Kunstmuseum Stuttgart is again organizing the “Kubus – Sparda Art Prize” competition. Three artists closely associated with the state of Baden-Württemberg will compete for two prizes. A specialized jury will award the main prize of €20,000. Visitors can award an audience prize of 5,000 euros. Which of the three sculptural positions is the most interesting? We present to them.

I. von Brandenburg

One looks for the typical white museum walls in the presentation I. von Brandenburg in vain. Because the artist wants to attract the audience to her work. That is why she hung curtains on the walls and lined the great hall of the Art Museum with a huge patchwork quilt. The fabrics come from the old motifs of the Warsaw Opera. The artist says that her subject matter is “past, memory, and the unconscious,” also referring to her own works in the art museum so that there is an “echo from room to room.” By material from the Warsaw Opera, she wanted to indicate the fact that she was creating a stage for the Stuttgart State Opera The song “Valkyrie” by Wagner Designer.

Ulla von Brandenburg was born in Karlsruhe in 1974, where she studied at the Hochschule für Gestaltung, but then switched to the Hochschule für Bildende Künste in Hamburg. She lives in Paris and Karlsruhe, where she has been a professor of painting and graphics since 2016. So the term sculpture is broad for her, especially since she also uses films in her facilities. For installation, she threw “things that accompany us every day” into the sea and photographed them – a hand mirror or a small metal box.

Camille Lieber

When he talks about his art, the word “I” is often used. “What I find important to me is formulating my inner perception,” says Camille Lieber. For his abstract objects, the Stuttgart artist draws inspiration from “the moments that piqued my interest” – such as a visit to one of the monasteries in Capuchin. On the other hand, the moment of physical contact led him to the subject of skin that he “particularly cares about.”







However, this approach does not immediately appear in his works, because the constructions made of steel, glass and lamps are formed exactly like abstract images. It creates a “rational spatial framework charged with an emotional gesture,” he says Camille Lieber. In the art museum, for example, there is a large glass box with a fluorescent tube hanging in it. It’s about the “afterimage” you still see when you look at the light and then close your eyes. Camille Lieber calls this “memory feedback”.

Born in 1953 in Kenzingen im Breisgau, he studied sculpture at the Stuttgart Academy of Art, taught and received scholarships, such as that of the Villa Massimo in Rome. The list of his exhibition activities is long, and he is currently exhibited by the Stuttgart-Schlechtenmeier Gallery – behind the Art Museum.

Olko Songun

if Olko Songun Concerned with space, it’s not about the ceilings and walls, but about the people moving around in it, the social space. Its starting point is the question “Where do I stand in society – and what position do I fit into?”. The Stuttgart artist sees herself more as an activist who wants to “make something” with art. Through her videos, performances, performances, and actions, she does not want to express how she feels, but asks “what do people get out of it”.

That’s why Ülkü Süngün doesn’t usually work in the studio, but often gets into conversation with people who have nothing to do with art — whether it’s refugee housing residents, asparagus choppers or Mannheim from the Jungbusch region, who talk in video installation when they encounter racism.

Olko Sungun was born in Istanbul in 1970 and studied chemical and process engineering before starting his second university studies at the Stuttgart Academy. For her diploma thesis, which hangs in the Museum of Art, she depicted objects from import-export shops “attributed to people of Turkish origin” – hookahs, coffee pots or tea cups. In a video work, she explains how the names of NSU victims are pronounced – because the names of the perpetrators are known, while the dead are only faceless victims. Ülkü Süngun always cares about racism, exclusion, big issues of power and justice in human interaction.

The race continues

Exhibition

The exhibition “Kubus – Sparda Art Prize” can be seen at the Kunstmuseum Stuttgart until January 8 (Tuesday to Sunday 10am-6pm and Friday 10am-9pm).

the prices

The audience award can be voted on until the end of the exhibition. The main prize, awarded by a specialized jury, will be announced on November 4.