Krumbach: Lack of space in the 1970s: When Krumbach Primary School had ten branches



Plus

The school huts from 1971 were supposed to last five years. 50 years later, some of them are still in use. How childcare should continue in Krumbach.

to

Hans Bosch

“The lack of classrooms in primary and secondary schools can be described as catastrophic.” This sentence is in Central Swabian News I read in March 1971. The elementary school west of the city park, which had been built 20 years earlier, was too small for the two types of schools. The misery that followed: University President Anton Angermayr “erected” an educational facility that was spread over ten “branches”. As a reminder: In addition to the aforementioned elementary school building, there were classrooms from the elementary school in the agricultural school, in the room above the hall of the town hall, in the parish youth center of Adolf-Kolping-Straße and in a classroom for the house of fire equipment. Add to that the empty school buildings Ebershausenand Billenhausen and Unterbleichen plus two new floors with four classrooms north of the city kindergarten from late autumn.

This article does not end here, but it is reserved for our subscribers. Unfortunately, your browser settings prevent us from displaying a reference to our subscription offer at this point. If you want to continue reading, you can test the PLUS+ offer here. If you are already subscribed to PLUS+, Please login here .

This article does not end here, but it is reserved for our subscribers. Unfortunately, your browser settings prevent us from displaying a reference to our subscription offer at this point. If you want to continue reading, you can test the PLUS+ offer here.

Topics tracking