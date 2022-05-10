KQ 32 in Eisenstadt – a new space for culture

The slogan “Culture needs space” is a well-known and always-in-season motto. All the better when it is handled and implemented – that’s what happened in the middle of the pedestrian zone in Eisenstadt, where it was comfortable and open to the view and the guests. The Kulturquartier KQ32 at Hauptstraße 32 has been involved in what is happening in the state capital since Saturday; Behind her is a team around an initiative of the same name and its managing director is Gunther Schutter.

At the first opening, visitors were already pleased with the suitability of the premises of a former intended institution as an art site. First, Bernd Boerbauer reviews the results of his latest passion: “Contemporary Toilet Brush Art” – behind it exactly what the name says, i.e. fresh art drawn with a large “brush”. Chief Schutter, always active in the Burgenland and Venice scene, invited an impressive group of guests to the Vernissage, who tested the Kulturquartier for its suitability for party.

KQ32 also takes care of the future: cabaret artist Leo Lucas will present his new film on May 12, followed by the Reading Festival for the Graz authors’ meeting on May 19. Preparations are underway to participate in the regional art work day “Open” (22 May) as well as the upcoming exhibition. And in the summer there are “Artbeats” with fine wines every Friday. In this way, the plan of combining art and culture with the audience can easily be achieved.