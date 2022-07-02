Korea, a new record for Netflix

Netflix isn’t new to news like this, but we’re sure it’s a treat every time. after, after squid game And the God died of usboth of which were smash hits on the platform, Another Korean product that achieves success, setting a new record for the broadcasting giant. It is of course House of Cards: Koreareleased on June 24, the Korean version of the popular Spanish TV series – la Casa de Papel What he brought a lot of glory (and a lot of money) to Netflix over the past few years. A week after its release, House of Cards: Korea Arrived to 1st place among non-English series is on the platform.

Success House of Cards: Korea in numbers

We’re talking about something like 33.7 million hours of live broadcasting In the first three days after the global distribution of the TV series. Impressive numbers for sure, but they, however, are not enough to put the six episodes of the first season of House of Cards: Korea One of the most watched series on Netflix ever. In front of her there is actually the fourth season of Weird things With 76.9 million hours and the third season of Umbrella Academy With 124.5 million watch hours.

I remember that House of Cards: Korea Directed by Kim Hong-sun and produced for Netflix by BH Entertainment and Zium Content. The composed cast Written by: Yoo Ji Tae (Professor), Kim Yongin (Seun Woojin), Park Hae-soo (Berlin), Jun Jong-seo (Tokyo), Lee Wong-jong (Moscow), Park Myung-hoon (Cho Yongmin) and Kim Sung-o (Cha Moohyuk), Kim Ji-Hun (Denver), Jang Yoon-ju (Nairobi), Lee Joobeen (Yun Misun), Lee Hyun-woo (Ryo), Kim Ji-hoon (Helsinki), Lee Kyu-ho (Oslo) .

