Olympic champion Mihambo, three centimeters from victory

Konstanze Klosteralfen gave German athletics fans in Munich their next great moment at the European Championships, while Malaika Mihambo also celebrated her silver medal in the long jump after the end of her title streak.

Klosterhalfen surprisingly crowned the first German European champion over 5000 meters and has already won the fifth title for the hosts. The next German gala evening, after a thunderstorm before the competitions, was concluded by local champion Tobias Poti with an unexpected silver medal in the high jump.

Mihambo Palace was three centimeters long

With a height of 7.03 meters, Mihambo had to admit defeat to Serbian world champion Ivana Voleta, who jumped another three centimeters at the first attempt. “Maybe a little luck was missing,” Mihambo said, sounding convinced, even if there was a defeat this time around after the 2018 European title, World Cup gold in 2019 and 2022, and last year’s Olympic victory.

Poti made the competition of his life at 2.27 metres, only beating favorite Italian Gianmarco Tampere, who crossed 2.30 metres. “It was really fun,” said Putti, who was happy to receive congratulations from Mihambo.

“This is the best moment of my life”

Meanwhile, Constanze Kostralfen ran the best race of her career. At 14:50.47 minutes, the 25-year-old from Leverkusen left behind 10,000m champion Yasmine Kahn in the last kilometer excited with the German flag around her shoulders: “This is the best moment of my life.” Three years ago, Klosterhalfen celebrated its biggest success with the Bronze World Cup in Doha. Over ten kilometers it took fourth place in Munich and did not necessarily raise hopes for a major coup.

In this race, she was not able to follow Kahn’s pace, but this time she met the Turkish woman and was more than six seconds ahead of her at the end. “I wanted to run for myself, for the fans. I don’t have words, I can’t believe it,” said Klosteralfen from ARD. “It’s a dream. I didn’t win any title, I didn’t even dare dream of a medal.”

“I heard that sound, it was crazy,” Klosteralvin, who lives in the United States and contracted the coronavirus before the World Cup last month, told the frantic cheering of some 35,000 fans. At the World Championships, she had missed the final for over 5000 metres.

Klosterhalfen didn’t let the remarkably low temperatures stop them. An hour and a half before the start of the competitions at the Olympic Stadium, it started raining heavily. Because of the thunderstorm, the athletes had to be patient on the fourth day of competition. Organizers called on all spectators to take cover from the torrential rain under the roof of the Olympic Stadium. Then the mood was as frenetic as before with the golden victories of sprinter Gina Lockenkemper and decathlon Niklas Cole.

The relay starts from Lückenkemper open

According to her, it is likely that it will not be decided whether the European 100m champion Lückenkemper will use in the German relay final on Sunday until Saturday. The 25-year-old tore her left knee from sharp heights when she fell after crossing the finish line in Tuesday’s sprint final, which required stitches.

“So we really have to see how the leg and the seams work,” Lückenkemper said on Sky TV. “But we’re already in good spirits.” The German relay team, who won bronze at the World Championships in Eugene, should reach the final without Lückenkemper and possibly without Alexandra Burghardt who reached the 200m final.

German pole vaulters compete for medals on Saturday night. Oleg Zernickel, fifth in the world, Bo Kanda Lita Baher, seventh in the world, and Turpin Bleach survived qualifying with a jump of 5.65 metres, as did Swede favorite Armand Duplantis.