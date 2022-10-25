Klinik Kitzinger Land: Private room reopened

As the Kitzinger Land Clinic reports, a “room of silence” has reopened for patients and staff. The technical design of the room, which began at the beginning of August, has been completed.

“It was great to be able to keep up with this transformation. I would like to thank Kitzinger Land Clinic, represented by District Manager Tamara Bischof and Board Member Thilo Penzhorn, who have been very positive about this project from the start,” says Clinic Chaplain Monika Oestemer, a Delighted to redesign Room of Silence.

The project was financially supported, among other things, by the Support Association of Kitzinger Land Clinic, the Evangelical Church in Bavaria and the Diocese of Würzburg. Artist couple Susanna and Bernard Lutzenberger were responsible for the artistic creation, giving the room its own atmosphere. In the course of the project work, the spouses repeatedly made new proposals for the project and eventually implemented them themselves, such as the installation “Life”.





Daylight and ceiling light on the window wall are captured by a golden bowl placed on the floor, giving the room a special touch. But this is just one of the many other innovations in the “room of silence”, so that in this way a place is created for patients and staff to stop, relax and regain strength.

“I am impressed by how beautiful it is here,” says board member Thelo Benzorn, praising the clinic’s redesigned place of silence. “This place provides a space for all people looking for moments to stop and find peace. This is how a room comes to life. Our clinic chaplain Mrs. Oestemer, who supported the project so passionately, played a key role in this. Thank you very much for that.”

In the future, the chaplain of the clinic Mrs. Monica Ostimer will continue to open her ear to everyone in the clinic. You can reach Ms. Oestemer at 09321 / 704-4501 or you can call the front desk or the nursing staff.