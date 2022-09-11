King Charles III | The gesture of Carlos III towards his aides that spread on social networks | United Kingdom | England | Video | Globalism

Gesture captured today by cameras in Westminster when King Charles III He was alarmed by an inkwell that obstructed his signature on the royal document and gave his order, narrowly, to his assistant to carry out a task he could have done himself, the new known obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). He remembers the monarch, which over the years appeared from the mouths of those who served him.

“The servant should clear my desk for me. I am not expected to move things.” pic.twitter.com/0pZqY2Xopq – Translator Laura Kuenssberg (@BBCLauraKT) September 10, 2022

While signing official documents at the announcement ceremony, Elizabeth II’s son had a special gesture towards the room attendants that quickly went viral on social networks and even became a meme.

Seated at the desk, pen in hand (a gift from his two sons William and Harry), Carlos looked at one of the men in the room and waved one hand to clear the room so he could proceed with the signature, and protocol neatly arranged.

While signing the oath at the Accession Council, King Charles III ran out of room and beckoned for help to help make some space on the desk. https://t.co/zRfXNO1crQ pic.twitter.com/Fl5Ge24EZY – ABC News (@ABC) September 10, 2022

Raised from the cradle with an army of helpers around him, King Carlos III has few pauses in his routine and is unaccustomed to menial tasks.

In the documentary “Serving the Royals: Inside the Firm,” Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, revealed Carlos’s behavior: “His pajamas are heated every morning, as are his shoelaces. The bathtub plug should be in a certain position and the water temperature should only be lukewarm.”

‼️ United Kingdom 🇬🇧: the moment when Carlos III asks to remove the inkwell to sign the declaration document.https://t.co/EqNRLwQxzH #KingCharlesIII pic.twitter.com/tHB77V2DOi – EM-electomania.es (electo_mania) September 10, 2022

On the other hand, according to this story, to brush his teeth, Carlos does not handle toothpaste. His camera assistants must leave an inch of toothpaste on the brush every morning, minutes before Carlos washes himself..

The Prince of Wales’ Royal Chef, Darren McGrady has also been involved How is the new king’s breakfast?.

“The instructions were to put two plums and some juice in the bowl and send them to him for breakfast. I would send him two plums and he would leave one until it was in my hand and put it back in the jar.” One morning I thought of putting only one. I sent her to the dining room, so she texted me and asked: Do you have two, please? So I had to keep sending him two every morning and he would send me one again.McGrady explained.

Many of these obsessions are known to Carlos’ special requests when he travels abroad. Prince Charles’ tours have a number of strange requestsmany of them strange, and which reflect the personality of the King of England, according to Tina Brown’s new publishing progress.

In the book, which will be released at the end of the month, the author says that The Prince of Wales sends his bed, furniture and even photos of the decorations the day before he leaves for his destination.

When he traveled to Canada this year for an official Platinum Jubilee event, they had to move The orthopedic bed you are using, toilet seat and toilet paper Kleenex Velvet.