King Carlos III, these are his most extreme hobbies

On September 8, a Queen Isabel II His eldest son took the throne and became new monarch King Charles IIIAnd the But he soon caused controversy due to the gesture he made to one of his assistants to remove an inkwell from the table where he was signing a real document and as expected, this caused many to remember that long ago, the staff who worked with him would reveal the alleged strange hobbies of the current king.

This gesture was captured on Saturday by cameras in Westminster when he was King Charles III He was annoyed by an inkwell that prevented him from signing the royal document and gave his annoyed command to his assistant to perform a task that he could have done by himself, as he remembers some of his acquaintances Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) The new king, who over the years appeared from the mouths of those who were in his service.

We must remember that King Charles III He grew up from the cradle with an army of helpers around him, but he has some downtime in his routine and is not used to menial tasks.

In the documentary film “Service for members of the royal family: inside the company‘, the former butler of Princess DianaPaul Borrell, some discoveries about behaviors Carlos.

“Pajamas are ironed every morning, as well shoelaces. The bathtub plug should be in a certain position and the water temperature should only be lukewarm.”

Also inform that, to brush your teeth, Carlos does not handle toothpaste. Camera assistants should leave 2.5 cm of toothpaste on brushing every morningMinutes before Carlos sterility.

The Prince of Wales’ royal chef, Darren McGrady, also shared what happened The new king’s breakfast.

“The instructions were to put two plums and some juice in the bowl and send them to him for breakfast. I’ll send him two plums and leave one until it comes back in my hand and put it back in the jar. One morning I thought of putting only one. I sent it to the dining-room, so she sent it to me and asked: Do you Do you have two please? So I had to send him two messages every morning and he was sending me one,” McGrady explained.

Many of these obsessions are known to Carlos’ special requests when he travels abroad. Prince Charles tours have a number of strange requestsmany of them a strangerThis reflects the personality of the King of England, according to the new publication Tina Brown.

In the book, which will be released at the end of the month, the author says that Prince of Wales Send your bed, furniture, and even photos of the decorations the day before you leave for your destination.

When he traveled to Canada this year for one of the official activities in Platinum JubileeThey had to move his orthopedic bed, toilet seat and toilet paper Kleenex Velvet.

