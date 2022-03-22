Kickboxer Fulau, rejected by Australia, hopes to play World Cup with Tonga

Tokyo (AFP) – Israel Folau, who is banned by Australian rugby union after being accused of homophobia, told AFP he was “absolutely interested” in choosing Tonga for the 2023 World Cup.

The 32-year-old who now plays for the Japanese Championship team said.

Folau was sacked in 2019 by Rugby Australia.

He had written on social networks the phrase “hell is waiting for you” to refer to homosexuals. Fulau is a devout evangelical Christian.

The former Australian international, who now plays for Tokyo club Shining Arcs, said he had “turned the page on the past”.

“I don’t regret anything, this led me to Japan and I appreciate the opportunity,” he explained.

The message that led to the end of Fulau’s career with Australia is still visible on his Instagram account, where he has received nearly 75,000 likes.

Tonga is the birth country of Israel Fulau’s parents. To qualify for the World Cup in France 2023, Tunisians must overcome a two-way play-off, which will take place in July against the winner of the Asian Championship.

Folau is eligible to represent the small Pacific nation under a new rule approved by World Rugby in November.

International players can now play for another national team if they have not been called up for at least three years and have a parent or grandparent who was born in the country they wish to represent.

