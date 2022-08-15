KIA, Porsche and Audi vs. EV Discount in the US – Auto World

After receiving criticism from the European Union, which he described as unfair and unfair, the new law on credit tax Which facilitates the purchase of some electric cars that are about to be signed in the United States, is also suffering from a “blocking” attack by three very active car manufacturers in the country, such as Kia, Porsche and Audi. According to these three giants, once this law is approved in the Senate, it will have a negative impact on the business of companies working in the automotive field (each brand clearly indicates its own status).

For Audi, for example, only plug-in hybrids will keep the current federal credit for the rest of the year. That’s because, remember, the bill makes all electric vehicles assembled outside North America inappropriate For tax credits, so either the production will be done locally or the forms will lose access to these credits. KIA, on the other hand, have no survivors: The Korean brand has announced that all of its 100% electric models and plug-ins won’t have access to tax breaks once the law is approved in the Senate, unless customers sign binding contracts. That is why the company urged merchants to contact customers in the waiting list Entering into agreements Before Biden signed off on the proposal, which the KIA itself defined as a sudden change in tax policy for electric vehicles and disruption of the company’s business.

As for the PorscheThe Stuttgart-based brand said Friday that buyers of its all-electric Taycan, Cayenne and Panamera hybrid models will lose their eligibility immediately once the law is signed. A spokesperson for Porsche’s North American division said that for customers who have ordered their cars and are still waiting for delivery, they merit – eligibility The credit is based on the individual sales contract, which is an order between them and independently owned and operated Porsche Dealers.