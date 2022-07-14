Keys to understanding why the iPhone is not sold in Colombia

The news broke this week and I was left speechless Many Apple users Because it will be difficult in the short term to get iPhone and iPad with 5G technology.

In Pulzo we explain 5 points to understand Why does this decision prevent the import of Apple devicesAnd the One of the favorite brands of Colombians:

How does it affect Colombians?

The 43rd Circuit Court in Bogotá has ordered precautionary action against Apple, stating that the company should stop selling 5G products. This means that Colombians who have obtained the affected devices will not have any repercussions and will be able to continue using them, although it is no longer sold in the country. affected products, according to timethe following:

iPhone SE 2022

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 ProMax

iPad Pro (11 inch)

iPad Pro 12.9 inch

ipad mini

iPad Air

What is 5G?

5G is the fifth generation of the current and newest mobile networks to date. The The first generation only allowed conversations between users, and the third brought internet connection And now the fifth will significantly double the number of devices and connection speed. according to SpainSweden’s Ericsson was the first to realize 5G technology.

Read also









The dispute between Ericsson and manzana

After accessing 5G technology in Colombia The patent has been granted NC2019 / 0003681 of Ericsson, allowing the development of 5G technology in the country. the moment that Apple has entered into negotiations with Ericsson to distribute these productsThe first considered that the license fee requested by the other was too high. up to date, Apple did not pay what was required and the two companies went to court in several countries.

Apple in Colombia: Why no more iPhones will be imported

The judge’s decision to ban the import of 5G products

In Colombia, on July 11, the 43rd Circuit Court of Bogotá ruled that Immediately stop importing all devices into the Republic of Colombia or mobile phones that use or are compatible with technology protected under Claim 13 of Patent No. 36031. This is because the US company was deemed to have infringed the Ericsson patent.

(See also: Apple’s response to the ban on the sale of several of its iPhones in Colombia)

Is the action against Apple permanent?

the decision It’s not permanentBecause there is a possibility that the companies will come to an agreement, which could happen if Apple decides to pay the royalties that Ericsson requires for each device sold, El Tiempo explains.

On the other hand, if Apple and . resume In the following case it is judged in your favour, the decision may be invalidated.

Both companies are waiting for the offer The trial in the United States, which, as agreed, will determine the terms of the license. Until this judgment is known, other countries will be able to take the same decision that was made in Colombia, So the future of Apple’s 5G products remains uncertain.