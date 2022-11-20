Keys to the historic agreement to mitigate the effects of climate change in the poorest countries

COP 27 protesters are calling for global warming to be contained to a maximum of 1.5°C.

With the establishment of a historic fund to repair damages, nearly 200 countries reached an agreement on Sunday to help the nations hardest hit by the catastrophic consequences of climate change.

After more than two weeks of intense negotiations, participants at the United Nations Climate Summit in Egypt, COP27, have reached a commitment to finance a new fund to compensate for climate change. “loss and damage” Due to natural disasters in developing countries are “particularly vulnerable”.

The agreement, of which many details remain to be worked out, supports the so-called “mosaic solution” requested by the EU’s negotiating bloc, among others, which calls for resorting to new financial tools to help pay compensation after extreme events. related to the climate crisis.

The debate over economic compensation for losses and damages has been the big topic put off at climate summits since the 1990s.

