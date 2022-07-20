Keys to the first VCF training course in Switzerland

Intensity was once again the dominant tone in the session that began at 10:30 in the morning. And where footballers – all available – worked on Physical oath to continue harmonyIn a few days, they will face opponents with the preparation for the season already started and matches in the legs and it will be a good test to see what stage the team’s physical preparation has reached. The “ball” also prevailed in the session. “Come, come, come…”

As usual The team will do the exercise in a double training session, so this afternoon they will continue to work at 5:30 pm in the same facilitiesalthough the temperature is more pleasant than that recorded in the morning.





It is the first day of the “stage” that will run until July 23 in which Valencia will play their first summer match. Gattuso has 28 players at his disposal, including four players from Mestalla (Robin Iranzo, Vaco Gonzalez, Yellow and Fran Pérez) as well as two “special” students such as Jesus Vasquez and Cristian Mosquera.