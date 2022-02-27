Ketanji Brown Jackson Is ‘One Of The Smartest Lawyers’

aWhen Stephen Breyer announced at the end of January that he would be stepping down from the Supreme Court at the end of the court’s current year in June, a name was quickly floated for his successor: Kitangi Brown Jackson. The characters made sense, although the White House, in close consultation with several senators, has also vetted a number of other female lawyers in recent weeks. President Joe Biden had proposed the African American to the Washington Court of Appeals just a year ago.

Majed Star Washington-based North American political correspondent.

Biden had already promised during the campaign trail that he would nominate his first African-American as an alternate to the Supreme Court. The 51-year-old lawyer works on a court that can best be described as a stepping stone for the Constitutional Court. The Capital District Court of Appeals deals with many constitutional issues. Barack Obama once wanted to promote Merrick Garland from this court to the Supreme Court. Mitch McConnell, the Republican majority leader in the Senate at the time, threw a wrench into the president’s business. Referring to the upcoming elections in 2016, he found in a special interpretation of the Constitution and the unwritten statutes of the Second Congress of Congress that replacement was a matter of the future president. Garland was nominated for the attorney general position as a form of compensation after Biden took office in 2020 – then Jackson succeeded him on appeals.

A look at her rulings as a Washington federal court judge, where she worked eight years ago, reveals what she stands for in legal politics. She was born in the capital, and grew up in Miami, where her father worked as a prosecutor. She later studied law at Harvard University, where she also served on the editorial board of the popular Harvard Law Review. Her legal code shows that she is just as liberal leftist as Breyer, who will replace her as her research assistant on the Supreme Court after she earns her law degree.

Biden praised her as one of the “brightest lawyers in our country” and expressed confidence that she would be an exceptional judge. He said he was a “historic candidate” when he introduced Jackson to the audience at the White House on Friday. “For a long time our government and our courts did not look like America. I believe it is time that we have a court that reflects the full talent and greatness of our nation.” Jackson herself thanked God for getting to this point in her career. She hopes her life, career, and love for the United States and the Constitution will inspire generations. coming.

If ratified by the Senate, Jackson would become the third African-American member of the judges’ history — after civil rights attorney Thurgood Marshall and his conservative successor Clarence Thomas, who is now the longest-serving constitutional judge. There are indications that the next Senate session will be held in a civilian atmosphere, despite the political polarization in Washington. There are various reasons for this. For one thing, Jackson’s appointment won’t change the ideological orientation of the nine-member court.

There, the six conservative justices will retain the majority. A left-liberal judge is replacing a left-liberal judge this time. That was different with the last two candidates nominated by Donald Trump: Brett Kavanaugh replaced Anthony Kennedy, who voted sometimes with conservatives, sometimes with liberal left judges. Amy Connie Barrett followed in the footsteps of left-wing Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Two Republicans have previously voted for Jackson

On the other hand, even Republican senators determined not to support any Biden candidate should try to avoid the impression that they are fundamentally opposed to appointing a black woman. In 2021, Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and their colleague Lindsey Graham also voted to promote Jackson to the Court of Appeals.

The South Carolina senator, who is known for his political patrols, said the nomination shows that “the radical left has defeated Biden once again.” This indicates his past commitment to a black woman. Minority Leader McConnell said: “The Senate should carefully and comprehensively consider Judge Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court.”

Meanwhile, Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has made clear he wants quick confirmation — perhaps before the April recess. The illness of a member of his group could complicate this, because Democrats would need every vote in the second room if Republicans voted unanimously against the candidate. However, Democrats hope that Jackson will eventually win one or two Conservative votes. Schumer spoke of “an important step in ensuring that the Supreme Court reflects the nation as a whole.” It is assumed that Jackson will receive multiparty support as in 2021.