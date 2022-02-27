Ketanji Brown Jackson Is ‘One Of The Smartest Lawyers’

aWhen Stephen Breyer announced at the end of January that he would be stepping down from the Supreme Court at the end of the court’s current year in June, a name was quickly floated for his successor: Kitangi Brown Jackson. The characters made sense, although the White House, in close consultation with several senators, has also vetted a number of other female lawyers in recent weeks. President Joe Biden had proposed the African American to the Washington Court of Appeals just a year ago.

Majed Star

Washington-based North American political correspondent.

Biden had already promised during the campaign trail that he would nominate his first African-American as an alternate to the Supreme Court. The 51-year-old lawyer works on a court that can best be described as a stepping stone for the Constitutional Court. The Capital District Court of Appeals deals with many constitutional issues. Barack Obama once wanted to promote Merrick Garland from this court to the Supreme Court. Mitch McConnell, the Republican majority leader in the Senate at the time, threw a wrench into the president’s business. Referring to the upcoming elections in 2016, he found in a special interpretation of the Constitution and the unwritten statutes of the Second Congress of Congress that replacement was a matter of the future president. Garland was nominated for the attorney general position as a form of compensation after Biden took office in 2020 – then Jackson succeeded him on appeals.

A look at her rulings as a Washington federal court judge, where she worked eight years ago, reveals what she stands for in legal politics. She was born in the capital, and grew up in Miami, where her father worked as a prosecutor. She later studied law at Harvard University, where she also served on the editorial board of the popular Harvard Law Review. Her legal code shows that she is just as liberal leftist as Breyer, who will replace her as her research assistant on the Supreme Court after she earns her law degree.

Biden praised her as one of the “brightest lawyers in our country” and expressed confidence that she would be an exceptional judge. He said he was a “historic candidate” when he introduced Jackson to the audience at the White House on Friday. “For a long time our government and our courts did not look like America. I believe it is time that we have a court that reflects the full talent and greatness of our nation.” Jackson herself thanked God for getting to this point in her career. She hopes her life, career, and love for the United States and the Constitution will inspire generations. coming.

