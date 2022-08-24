Ker-Barlow: ‘If Australian staff called me, I would definitely go’

In her sixth season in La Rochelle, Tawera Kerr-Barlow has reached the peak of her career. The 32-year-old has spoken about the upcoming season at the Maritimes and his desire to play for Australia, thanks to the new World Rugby rule.

Is Tawera Kerr-Barlow more yellow than black? The La Rochelle scrum-half has not worn the All Blacks jersey since November 14, 2017, during a game against France. After sailing to La Rochelle, the former Chiefs player learned he was quitting Team New Zealand.

Almost five years later, the TKB did not regret it. “La Rochelle is a family with a huge crowd. It is a great club, every year we manage to create a very good atmosphere with the players. In addition to the qualities of rugby, it is very important to have good people. My wife and I feel very good here so it was easy stay.”

Seemingly his time with the All Blacks has been saved in a memory box, Tawera Kerr-Barlow presents today for…The Wallabies.

Since November 2021, World Rugby has decreed that a player can change national teams once in his career under the following conditions: stop playing with his old team for three years and get an original father for the “new” team.

Tawera Ker-Barlow, the son of Australian parents, an Australian mother and crowned with the All-Blacks last five years ago, is a Wallabies qualifier.

The idea of ​​wearing a Wallabies shirt will be a source of great pride for TKB. Unlike New Zealand, Australia has a rule that allows players who are overseas to still be eligible for selection.

I’m available to play for the Wallabies! I was born there. I have many connections in this country and if the coach calls me I will go without hesitation. It will be a great opportunity but for now I am focusing on La Rochelle,” explains the Melbourne native, who has now fully recovered from his injured hand.

“I want to be a leader”

The trap was perfect. A few days before the Champions Cup final, Ronan O’Gara promised Rugby Europe that Tawera Ker-Barlow would be able to play the match with a special glove. Victim of a broken hand during the semi-finals, the No.9 New Zealander reportedly led his teammates with magic. Three months later, with a medal in his pocket, the previous All Black was fully restored.

“My hand is completely healed, I only have some shoulder issues, but I’m very confident to be back on the field on day one of the Top 14.”

The TKB still has some tests to pass, but it looks like half of the scrum-stop is already ready to start his sixth season in the yellow and black jersey.

The former Chiefs player made 28 appearances last season and has established himself as a captain over the years. But the number 9 admits that the focus of his main progress remains learning French to “become a true leader out loud”.

“It is an area in which I really want to improve. I know I have to talk more in order to be more efficient, so it is something I work on a lot.”

A language that Maori could continue to learn for three years, as it extended its association with La Rochelle until 2025.

by Clement Labon

