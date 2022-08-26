Keanu Reeves attends fans’ wedding in UK | News from Mexico

United kingdom.- James and Nikki Rodnitecouple from england They got married last weekendAfter two years of relationship, and They had as a special guest Keanu Reeves.

The wedding was held in the perfect location in Fawsley Hall in NorthamptonshireJames discovered that the actor was staying at the hotel. Nikki told Newsweek that her husband saw him at the bar and told her he had just gotten married. “She invited him to come and say hello and drink with us, if he wanted.”

He was very nice and said he would do it later. We didn’t know if he would or not, but it was great that my husband spoke to him.”

Everyone was surprised by his presence

To everyone’s surprise, an hour later, a hotel employee approached the bride to tell her about it A very special guest was outside and wanted to talk to her.

Nikki greeted him and offered him a drink, but he refused because he said he had just taken a long trip. He couldn’t stay long, but He congratulated the couple and was very nice to the other guestsI even agreed to take pictures for the memory.

This gesture is from the protagonist matrix He joins many other people he met with his fans and with the people he had to work with during his career.

