Kavan, “the most lonely elephant in the world”, arrives in Cambodia with the help of Cher

Phnom Penh, Cambodia – Kavan, named it “The most lonely elephant in the world” After being alone for years in a Pakistani zoo, he was greeted upon his arrival in Cambodia on Monday by chanting by Buddhist monks and then sent on his way to a wildlife sanctuary.

Like other travelers during these times, it was necessary to test the elephant Covid-19 Before his flight. Once his large metal box arrived safely on board, Kavan was provided with snacks on board – 440 pounds of it – for seven hours.

Amir Khalil, a veterinarian who accompanied him on the trip and works with Four Paws, the Vienna-based animal rescue group, said that Kavan was not stressed during the flight, was eating his food, and was only sleeping little while standing in his cage. Organized movement.

He behaves like a frequent flyer. Khalil said, “The flight was quiet, and that’s all you can ask for when transporting an elephant.”

The 36-year-old, 9,000-pound elephant received a warm welcome upon its arrival in Cambodia from Buddhist officials, conservationists and monks, who chanted prayers for harmony and prosperity.

Kavan, a 1985 gift from Sri Lanka to Pakistan, was living at the Marghazar Zoo in Islamabad with his partner Sahili, who died in 2012. The zoo fell in hard times and conditions got so bad that a court in the Pakistani capital ordered the zoo closed in August.

The plight of the Asian male elephant has received worldwide attention, including from Americans Singer and actor Cher, Who was closely involved in his rescue and was in Cambodia for Kavan’s arrival.

Cher’s animal welfare group Free the Wild worked with Four Paws and American columnist and philanthropist Eric Margolis to transport Kavan – a job that cost about $ 400,000.

According to Four Paws, very few adult elephants were flown by plane, so preparations were arduous.

Amir Khalil, Head of Project Development at Four Paws, with Kaavan at Marghazar Zoo in Islamabad, Pakistan in September. Sina Bashir / Reuters

Veterinarians and elephant experts working for Four Paws spent three months in Islamabad training Kavan three times a day on how to get in and out safely and without stress on the four-ton travel crate, which includes a system that can hold up to 53 gallons Of urine.

He was also seriously overweight due to his inadequate diet of around 550 pounds of cane sugar every day. With Khalil’s help, Kavan has lost 1,000 pounds over the past three months.

Kavan’s wounds are emotional and physical. Martin Bauer, a spokesman for Four Paws, said he used to spend his days throwing his head from side to side, a typical sign of boredom and misery in an elephant.

The loss of his companion Sahel affected Kavan’s mental health. Bauer explained that elephants are social animals that thrive in the company of other elephants.

Late on Monday, Kavin was driving a truck to a camp in northern Cambodia where he should be able to leave his cage on Tuesday.