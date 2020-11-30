Kavan, known as the most lonely elephant in the world, is on his way to Cambodia after Cher’s campaign to free him
Pakistan’s only Asian elephant spent years in bleak conditions at a controversial zoo in Islamabad, where it suffered from lack of exercise as well as cracked and discolored nails due to living in an unsuitable building.
After Kavan’s partner passed away in 2012, he has been dubbed “the most lonely elephant in the world” – and since 2016, Cher has been part of a massive social media campaign to convey him.
Cavan at the Marghazar Zoo in Islamabad on June 30, 2016.
Amer Qureshi / AFP / Getty Images
Prior to the flight, specialists from Four Paws trained the elephant for the small enclosure and loud noises it encountered during the flight, using bananas and other foods.
Cher found out about Kavan from the people on Twitter, according to a statement from the Smithsonian Channel, which is producing a documentary about the elephant story.
Cher said, “I thought, ‘How do I fix this? How do I rescue an elephant that has been tied in a shed for 17 years while it’s a thousand miles away? “This is Free The Wild’s first major rescue and I’m very proud.”
Before his trip, Cher traveled to Pakistan and sang Kavan with the song “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes”.
A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said the former cricket star Khan thanked Sher and invited her to become more involved in environmental initiatives in Pakistan.
Additional report from Reuters