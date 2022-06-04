Katia Echazarita becomes the first Mexican to go into space

The Engineer electricity Katia Echazarita became the first Mexican immigrant And one of the youngest women to go into space, taking the 10-minute flight aboard the Blue Origin New Shepard’s special mission.

Launch of the NS-21 missile from the mission New Shepard It was carried out at the launch port Corn Ranch, in the city of Van Horn (Texas).

EchazarretaThe 26-year-old traveled with five other crew members, all men, including Brazilian engineer Victor Correa Hispanha.

The young woman born in Guadalajara who moved there United State When she was seven years old, she made history as the first and most immigrant guy To be part of a space mission.

“I want to dedicate this journey into space to my country, and to the entire Latin American community. I hope you see this mission, believe in yourself, and know that you can be next,” – Katia Echazarita (Tweet embed) pic.twitter.com/84oy91YqdG – blueorigin 4 June 2022

The Spanish woman admitted that her adaptation to the country was Difficult Because of language barriers. However, the hard work and strong work ethic that her mother instilled in her helped her overcome all obstacles, as she explained in her personal blog.

The engineer joined a community college in San Diego (California) and later was able to transfer to UCLA, where he graduated with a degree in electrical engineering.

I managed to be a trainee in NASA Propulsion Labs (JPL), and served on five NASA missions, including the Perseverance and Europa Clipper.

Echazarreta, selected from more than 7,000 applicants, will travel with Beltastronaut Evan Dick, aviator Hamish Harding, co-founder of Dream Variation Ventures Jason Robinson, and explorer Victor Veskovo.

Blue Origin is an American carrier outer space Founded in 2000 by Jeff Bezos, it competes to be a leader in space tourism with other billionaire Richard Branson, owner of Virgin.

On July 21, 2021, the special BezosFounder Amazonlaunched, participated in his company’s first flight into space, which lasted 11 minutes.

since then, blue origin Dozens of manned missiles have been launched.

Among the celebrities who traveled with them blue origin Previous flights include “Star Trek” actor William Shatner, and “Good Morning America” ​​host Michael Strahan.

The space rocket, which can be reused, has been named New Shepard In honor of Alan Shepard, the first American in space.

In addition to Bezos, billionaire Richard Branson, owner Virgo Galaxyand Elon Musk, founder SpaceXI also jumped into the race to lure billionaire and famous tourists to their travels outer space.

