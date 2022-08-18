Katherine Switzer and the 1967 Boston Marathon

In April 1967, a man attacked the only woman on the field in the legendary Boston Marathon. Pictures of the attack spread around the world and made Katherine Switzer the most famous long-distance runner of her time

Catherine Switzer’s life would have been different had no man tried to push her off the track. Since that frigid morning of April 19, 1967, she has been speaking on television, writing bestsellers and giving interviews in newspapers. The gyms are filled with her lectures. She keeps telling her how race director John Semple is trying to snatch her sweatshirt from the back, but she only gets a snippet of her race number. How her boyfriend at the time, a muscular soccer player, pushes Semple aside. How she still has to justify herself decades later for wanting to run a marathon as a woman.

John Semple is now a side note in sports history. His attempt to continue running as a purely male sport proved to be a thing of the past, as he inadvertently modeled Switzer into an athletic icon of feminism and opened the door wide for all those women to follow.