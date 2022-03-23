F. It was a bit accidental between two open doors, but visitors accepted it in order to honor Katharina Hacker and at the same time to defy the virus. The new novel by Berlin writer and 2006 German Book Prize winner was in the program: “Guests” published by S. Fischer, which was well represented that evening. Sonia Vandenrath, Head of Literature, supervised knowledgeable and sensitive. Hacker read four paragraphs within an hour and gave clever sentences: “I think mice are really cool.”

Putin’s totem animal (see biography) lives in groups under the cafe in Berlin Schoenberg that the narrator Frederick inherited from her grandmother. The title refers to the people who go in and out there. At the age of 50, she gave up her job at the “Institute for Disappearing Terms” and began a new life as a homeowner in a café. Hacker, herself at 55, wrote a post-pandemic novel that discovered her theme in Robert Walser: “Creating space for others, giving space.” Or, as hostess Vandenrath put it: “Hosting means service.” Because empathy is necessary to communicate and listen, which is largely lost. Hacker agreed, saying, “Without goodwill, our society will collapse.” But: “Where can we draw strength for the future?”