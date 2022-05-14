Kander: Living more consciously in a small space – Kandern

In any case, the decision was made in favor of the Foggs family: they want to create a small settlement with small houses – also as a second mainstay. Since they can no longer imagine their neighbors grilling meat, the roommates must take a life-like attitude like themselves, having already found a comrade-in-arms and friend in Ursula Kiefer of Ware.

Other interested parties are already queuing, says Vogts. They are currently trying hard to find a suitable plot of land for construction. But it is not as easy as they say.

Because in the societies where they have auditioned so far, their project is not necessarily rejected, but viewed with skepticism. Susan Vogt heard from the conversations: “They think we want to establish some kind of hippie commune.” It is actually just a multi-generational alternative housing project – ideally with a common area where everyone can meet and cook together. And maybe there’s room for a small organic store. Other than that, all residents enjoy their own private area with Tiny House, balcony and garden.

The Foggs family has already placed advertisements for their tiny house project using a small brochure. It also highlights the advantages to municipalities. Because a small house takes up much less space and building materials. As people move, the urgently needed living space is becoming available elsewhere. As a masterpiece, a tiny home village can help bolster the community’s image, says Vogts, as they continue their search for the perfect property.

It shouldn’t be too small, not too loud, and not in the middle of a residential area. 3,500 to 5,000 square meters should provide space for about ten plots – each up to 200 square meters in size. They planned from 40 to 70 square meters for small houses.

Not all real estate is supposed to be sold in the same way. They want to rent two or three tiny houses for people who are still hesitant and want to experience this way of life first.

Rooftop solar energy systems and rainwater use also ensure that the project has a small environmental footprint.

Luxury is gained through a discounted lifestyle

“Real luxury lies in the shorthand,” Vogts made their point clear. Many of them will become very dependent on their possessions. It takes very little to be happy. And even the main cleaning is done quickly in a small house.

And what do you do with all the trash that accumulates over the course of a lifetime? “Two-thirds of this is unnecessary,” Vogts demanded a reduction in that regard as well.