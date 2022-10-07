Kamala Harris shock: She wants to abort until delivery

The Biden-Harris government’s pro-abortion efforts did not stop. During a meeting with President Joe Biden and a pro-abortion task force, Vice President Kamala Harris asked Congress to pass a national law to legalize abortion throughout the United States, up to the ninth month of pregnancy.

Harris said the Supreme Court ruling caused a “health crisis” and that lawmakers should work to make abortions legal again across the country. For the Vice President of the United States, pro-life laws that according to the latest estimates could save up to 200,000 lives a year are an “attack on women” that must be confronted, allowing abortion practically until childbirth. Harris called for a campaign for “the rights of all women to exercise their choice in accessing reproductive health care” and the Biden government allocated new money for “family planning services.” pure new wordsAbortion is the opposite of procreation.

Kamala Harris: ‘We need a national law’ on abortion until birth

by Stephen Ertelt

Lifenews.com. October 5 2022



Kamala Harris asked Congress to pass a national law to legalize abortion on demand during a meeting on September 4, marking the 100th day since the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. valley. Who ruled Dobbs v. Jackson on women’s health, 15 states have banned abortion and eight other states are fighting in court to do so. But the Biden government and other Democratic leaders have stymied these lifesaving efforts.

During a meeting with President Joe Biden and a pro-abortion task force, Harris said Dobbs’ decision created a “health crisis” and that lawmakers should take action to make abortions legal again across the country, according to the. Washington Times. “It is important that everyone knows what is at stake,” Harris said, referring to the upcoming election,AP. To stop and reverse these assaults on women, we need to pass such a national law. And so we need the American people to make their voices heard and take a stand on the rights of all women to exercise their choice in accessing reproductive health care.”

Right now, the Democrats control the US House of Representatives, and the US Senate very narrowly, but they don’t have enough votes to pass legislation for Code Row. Election critics expect Republicans to win the House of Representatives in November, but the Senate’s control is less certain. Who gets the majority will determine what kinds of abortion-related legislation Congress can pass in the near future, like a national ban on abortion after 15 weeks recently proposed by Republicans or a bill to legalize taxpayer-funded abortions during the nine months of pregnancy. Proposed by Democrats, with the support of the Biden government.

A new national survey by the Trafalgar Group finds stronger public support (59%) for a 15-week abortion ban than legislation that forces states to legalize abortion “at any time during pregnancy” (40%). He told Washington Times Mallory Carroll, Susan B. Anthony Bro Live America Vice President of Communications. “When Americans really understand the radical agenda of the Democratic Party, they reject it.”

Susan B. Anthony Pro Live America reports that nearly 200,000 unborn babies will be saved from abortion each year as a result of pro-life laws in place or soon to come into force, pending legal challenges.

Chris Wilson, a Republican strategist, toldAP That Harris and other Democratic leaders focus too much on abortion. Approaching the Biden-Harris presidential half-time election, because its economic and crime outcomes are so bad. “Sadly, the ‘Safe, Legal, and Rare’ party has become a one-size-fits-all party where the new battle cry is ‘Anytime, Any Age and Taxpayers Pay it’ because they know they’re too late for crime, and they don’t even have the advantage of education,” Wilson said. which they have enjoyed in the past years.

In recent months, Harris has been very active in promoting the killing of unborn children through abortion. For several months he met pro-abortion activists and Democratic lawmakers across the country. This week, Harris is expected to travel to Connecticut and then Texas for further meetings with pro-abortion leaders.

The Biden government is working aggressively to expand the killing of unborn children through selective abortions in the United States. 4 last octoberannounced more measures, including $6 million in new funding for “family planning services,” reportsAP.