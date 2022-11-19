Kamala Harris asks Xi Jinping to open US-China contacts | world | Dr..

An American official reported that the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, met briefly on Saturday (19.11.2022) in Bangkok with the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, less than a week after his conversation with President Joe Biden.

The official, who asked not to be identified, said Harris reinforced Biden’s message that “we must keep the lines of communication open to responsibly manage the competition between our two countries.”

The official said the vice president spoke with Xi while the two entered a retreat in Bangkok during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Help contain North Korea

Biden met Xi for three hours on the Indonesian island of Bali during the G20 summit, when he asked the Chinese leader to help contain his ally North Korea, which on Friday launched a missile that US and Japanese authorities say could reach the continental United States. .

Xi Jinping’s appointment with Biden and his brief meeting with Harris came ahead of a visit by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, scheduled for next year, the first by a senior US diplomat since 2018.

Referring to Pyongyang’s weapons program, the official said China should use its influence to persuade North Korea “not to take this provocative direction that only serves to destabilize the region and the world.”

MG (AFP, Reuters)