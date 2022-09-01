JVC: launches QLED Frameless Google VGQ8200 . series

yVC is poised to deliver a superior personal cinematic viewing experience with the introduction of the attractive Google VGQ8200 Series for 43/50/55/65 inch frameless QLED TVs.

thanks for the Google TVthe range offers a world of smartly organized content for viewers every ageprovided in the form of services big screen tv. Thanks to technology quantum dotTV sets immerse viewers in on-screen events, providing exceptional picture clarity 4K HDR And multi-dimensional sound with DTS: X and Dolby Atmos.

Google TV

with Google TVSeries JVC VGQ8200 collect everything you have Favorite apps And the Subscription Servicesthe gathering Movies, Shows & TV Live, to reflect what interests you. This means that without having to launch a single app, you can instantly access all of your most viewed and recommended content, right from the home screen.

To constantly update and expand viewers’ favorite entertainment library, Google also recommends new content, based on what they’ve watched or searched for previously.

Google TV app

with the ‘Google TV appEven when they leave the house, viewers can follow what they saw Any Android mobile device. Also, thanks to the post watch list, From the application, you can add programs to the evening TV schedule.

From their Google accounts, parents can also set up their own profiles sons To create a viewing experience Safe and personalonly them. Application Google Family Link Helps define guidelines with kid-friendly filters for locked and unlocked Apps, limit app activity, set rating limits and watch times, lock and unlock profiles when needed.

Google Assistant

No content on the screen, whether for adults and childrenSarah Fast, easy and intuitive to find. push the button Google Assistant on me remote control And ask Google to control the TV with your voice. And broadcast it easily Photos, videos and music From devices to TV with Chromecast integrated.

image performance

Whatever content they choose, viewers can be sure of getting a TV performance realistic. TVs from Simple and discreet frameless designDesigned to deliver a more immersive viewing experience.

Thanks to technology quantum dotTVs deliver up to a billion precisely defined, vibrant and vibrant colors on the screen to deliver a stunningly realistic picture, capable of displaying Reds, greens and blues with unprecedented accuracy. support for Dolby VisionEnhances color image performance very lively Never before seen on screen and amazing brightness and contrast.

Another special feature is the mode movie makerwhich reduces the level post processing They are applied to films, so that viewers can experience them just as the directors envisioned them. TVs are capable of supporting video delivery 4K Ultra clear and detail, but also to increase the image quality of the content Sub-4K HDRby performing Upgrade of images and improve the dynamic contrast ratio.

multi-dimensional sound

Audio instantly adds to your viewing experience, delivering sound multidimensional Thanks to the publishers Integrated JBLs And finely tuned, powered by both DTS: X by Dolby Atmos.

Smart Home Experience

Designed to be on the cutting edge of every smart homethe string also acts as a file Very comfortable hub For smart home control. The TV remote control can be used to prompt Google to do so everythingFrom dimming the lights to controlling who’s standing at the front door.

A central element in any design space ultra contemporary subordinate metal supportfuture resistant tv Built and packaged in a sustainable way, It will be available at All over Europe In all countries, except for United kingdomI Nordic countries and the France.

