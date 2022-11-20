Juventus, the shareholder meeting has been postponed

Company statement

Today, Juventus Football Club SpA (“Juventus” or the “Company”) has published preliminary economic and financial positions to comply with the Consob Decision of October 19, 2022 adopted in accordance with Art. 154 ter, paragraph 7, of Legislative Decree 58/1998 (“TUF”). In order to ensure maximum transparency and sufficient time for shareholders to scrutinize the above information, the Board of Directors of the Company, which met today, It was decided to postpone the previously scheduled shareholder meeting on November 23, 2022 to December 27, 2022. Information required by Consob pursuant to Art. 114, Paragraph 5, of TUF1 in a timely manner before the shareholder meeting, in line with the timing of the publication of pre-meeting information in accordance with the law. The notice of the meeting will be published, in accordance with the law and regulations, in the full version, in the registered office, on the authorized storage mechanism “1Info” (www.1info.it) and on the company’s website (www.juventus.com), in the “Investors” section , as well as an extract from the newspaper “Il Sole 24 Ore”. In light of the above, it is understood that the financial calendar has been amended by noting that 27 December 2022 is the date of the shareholder meeting related to the approval of the financial statements on 30 June 2022, instead of 23 November 2022.