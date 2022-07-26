Juventus idol Bonucci poisoned against the newcomer of Bayern Munich

tz Sports Bayern Munich

Matthijs de Ligt moved to Bayern Munich in the summer. His ex-Juventus teammate Leonardo Bonucci sent belated farewell greetings to Munich.

Munich – It’s here! Signed with FC Bayern Munich, Matthijs de Ligt, the newcomer from Juventus Turin, has had eventful days with the German record champion upon his arrival. Immediately after his introduction in the Bavarian capital, the Dutch defender followed the team and joined his new teammates in the United States.

On his first appearance, de Ligt then scored a well-deserved goal with a second touch of the ball before he was promptly substituted due to the extreme fatigue of the past few days. In the Chaos Rain Test against Manchester City, the 22-year-old got more minutes as a substitute.

Matthias de Ligt to Bayern: Ex-Juventus teammate angry – ‘more respect must be shown’

De Ligt is now back in his new home in Munich. On Monday, he and Sadio Mane worked an extra shift, on Tuesday the team will train again on Säbener Straße – possibly with Matisse Tal, Bayern’s new signing. Bayern’s exciting summer transfer window is full of highlights.

On the other hand, at the former Club de Ligt, she looks less cheerful in the past few days and weeks. Juventus and Italy legend Leonardo Bonucci has now said of his fellow former defender: “He should show more respect for the team he helped develop over the past three years and for the club that was investing so much money in his investment. The European champion explained in an interview with Gazzetta dello sport Furthermore: “Some of the things he said last time with the national team weren’t very nice.”

Leonardo Bonucci raises his hand against Matthijs de Ligt: The discussion took place at Juventus Turin

What Bonucci means cannot be defined beyond a reasonable doubt. The 35-year-old may have referred to comments from June. At the time, de Ligt said in the Dutch national team circuit that he was looking for the “best sporting project”. The Bianconeri only finished fourth last season in Serie A, which De Ligt rated as “not good enough”. Bonucci seems to see this as a lack of respect for the defender who has emigrated in the meantime.

Bad air between ex-colleagues? No. Bonucci asked de Ligt about his statements after the summer holidays in which he explained the different points of view in a conversation. “He got me,” Bonucci continued. “With Bayern he is now at a great club, but you don’t automatically win in such teams either,” he added.

Bayern Munich and Juventus Turin: See you again in the Champions League?

In the event of a clash at the international level in the near future, both de Ligt and Bonucci should have added incentive. In theory, they could face each other in the group stage of the Champions League, which will take place at the end of August: Bayern in the first pot, Juventus in the second. By the way, FC Barcelona is also in the same building. Newcomer Robert Lewandowski was celebrated there after his premiere. (ACL)