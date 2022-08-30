Justice forced Larita to raise the operation in front of CFK headquarters

Judge Gallardo confirmed by ruling that “the security of the vice president is responsible for the federal forces.” After this order, the security ministers were summoned for a hearing.

Buenos Aires judge on Monday afternoon Robert Gallardo make room under John Graboa and ordered Horacio Rodriguez Laretta Raising the police security operation in front of a house Christina Kirchnerin Recoleta.

“The immediate cessation of any police operation that is directly or indirectly connected to the custody of the person, family and/or residence of the Vice President is requested.”reads Gallardo’s rule. He added that “the person’s guard and the address of the vice president who is in this city are responsible for the federal security authorities.”

The judge also called a hearing Wednesday at 11:00 Enter Hannibal Fernandez (Minister of National Security) and his counterpart in Buenos Aires, Marcelo de Alessandro.

Request made by Juan Grabo

On Saturday, city police fenced off the area around Christina Kirchner’s home. For this, Campora And social organizations summoned militancy to the gates of Goncal Province and Recoleta. The purpose of this show of force was to support the vice president after the attorney general Diego Luciani Requests 12 years in prison for her in the Philidad case.

In the afternoon, a violent confrontation took place between the police and the gunmen, which ended with the injury of dozens of soldiers and the arrest of a number of them. The security forces had to retreat before the advance of the people who overturned the fences and reached the door of Christina’s apartment.

Faced with this situation, Juan Graboa introduced the right of judicial protection, which was later joined by one of Ophelia Fernández. There is a request for it “Any measure that alters, restricts or violates the right to assembly, the right to protest, and freedom of expression shall be repealed.”. And added: “The only irregular situations seen in recent days were on the part of the CABA security forces who attacked the protesters.”