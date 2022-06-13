June 14, Hard Rock Café Rome concludes the fiftieth anniversary celebrations with live music and a surprise

Since the opening of the first Hard Rock Café in London in 1971, Hard Rock International has established itself as one of the most recognized companies worldwide. The June 14, 2022 The brand is gearing up to wrap up its 50th anniversary celebrations, bringing the atmosphere and party spirit in full hard rock style to the café on Rome’s Via Veneto.

Marco Cucci, actor and singer

Birthday party with Marco Cucci

To move Christmas starting from 21.45 The Live music performance by Marco Cocci, Italian singer, actor and TV presenter. His stage presence and distinctive voice will make your Hard Rock Café Rome party warm and full of color. Leader, singer, and composer of the historical rock band MalfunkAnd the Very active as an actor, Marco Cucci made his debut on the big screen in 1997 offusodo, Where he plays the rebellious (fake) Thomas. In 2001 he appeared in the part of Alberto, in last kiss (He will also play the same role in 2010 in kiss me again). In 2004 he arrived MTV to drive brand new Two years later, he started participating in the project Rezophonic Designed by Mario Risso in collaboration with Amref. In 2019, leaving behind an experience with Malfunk, he debuted his first solo album titled steps.

Like all well-respected birthday parties, dessert can’t be missed, because Hard Rock Café Rome will serve guests, all day long, coke floatthe popular American dessert based on vanilla ice cream that dipped in Coca-Cola, is a pleasant surprise to end 50th anniversary celebrations on a sweet note.

With 253 locations in 68 countries – including owned/licensed or managed hotels, casinos, Rock Stores®, live entertainment venues and coffee shops – Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most recognized companies worldwide. In 2020, Hard Rock International also launched the active Hard Rock Digital initiative at the forefront of sports betting and interactive gaming. It all started with Eric Clapton’s guitar, today Hard Rock has the largest collection of musical memorabilia in existence, some 86,000 pieces, on display to the public in venues all over the world.

In 2021, Hard Rock International was recognized by Forbes as the Best Employer for Diversity, for Women and in the Travel, Leisure, Play and Leisure Industries. It was also ranked by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal as the Best Managed Company in the United States, and in 2021 for the third year in a row, it was the best performing hotel chain according to the “North America Hotel Guest Study” by J.D. Power. The trademark is owned by the parent entity HRI “Seminole Tribe of Florida”.

For information and reservations, please contact: [email protected] I +39 0642030501